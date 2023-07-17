While physical health issues such as cancer and diabetes are spoken about freely, the word suicide, if mentioned at all, is often whispered in a clandestine fashion. Even in this day and age, where most topics that were once taboo are now discussed openly, suicide is still surrounded by a stigma.
Morgan’s Message, based in Gainesville, is trying to change this perception in order to prevent other senseless deaths like that of Morgan Rodgers of Warrenton. A highly artistic, smart, beautiful and loving 22 year old, she died by suicide on July 11, 2019.
Her mother, Dona Rodgers, who along with family and friends founded the organization on July 11, 2020, said, “If you knew Morgan, it would be very obvious that something good would have had to have come out of this. She was the all-American girl next door who worked really hard and anything she set her mind to she seemed to accomplish, but when her mental health deteriorated, she didn't know what to do.”
Morgan wrote about her feelings, which her family discovered after her death, and she detailed how she felt completely alone and that no one would ever understand what was going through her mind. “She didn't seek out her own solution, which is what she'd done her whole life, but mental illness affects your mind, your thought process and your thought patterns.”
One thing Morgan always worked really hard at was lacrosse. In high school, several high-caliber programs recruited her to play Division I Women’s Lacrosse, and she wished to combine her love of the sport with a world class education. When she was accepted to play for the Duke University Women’s Lacrosse Team, it was a dream come true. But, with that opportunity, came high anxiety.
While she received help at the time and was doing well, in 2017, she suffered a debilitating knee injury. Although she was dedicated to an intensive rehabilitation program, Morgan struggled and her feelings of isolation grew. This time, she was not able to break free of the darkness.
“I think athletes in particular have a really hard time with this,” said her mother. “They put such a demand on their bodies to be successful that maybe they just feel like their bodies are letting them down.”
Morgan’s Message has innovative ways of reaching out to others who are struggling. One is its Peer-To-Peer Ambassador Program. “We wanted to make a very direct and swift impact,” explained Rodgers. “If we started from the top, say through parents, administrations, or coaching staff, and tried to get these adults on board with this program, it would have taken decades. We knew there had to be a better way.”
So, the organization initially had high school and college students working on educating and empowering other kids. It not only got the message to their peers fast, but also changed the way the grown up in their lives may have been thinking about suicide. “The adults around them were and are being forced to listen, watch and learn. We couldn't have done it any better.”
Ambassador Meadow Falkner, of Aldie, who attends Lightridge High School, knows what it’s like to suffer a sports injury. “I am on my second ACL/ Meniscus tear surgery in one year. It’s been a hard, tough, and sometimes lonely road, but I know there’s a bright light and so much reward.”
She said she is honored to be an ambassador. “It’s so important to me to talk. I know what it feels like to think soccer is over, but I also know what it feels like to fight for what I want and to know to push through the tough times.”
Every ambassadorship is 100% voluntary, and each ambassador, or advocate, is encouraged to hold monthly meetings where they invite their teammates, friends, and roommates - they don’t have to be athletes. The organization provides them with resources such as PowerPoint presentations, topics, and suggestions on how to run a meeting.
“The meetings are basically around a specific topic concerning mental health and we encourage them to start the conversation, open up the dialogue, and have everyone contribute,” she said. “With every meeting, hopefully more advocates will come and then they'll take this information back to their communities, and their teams. That's how this stigma will be eliminated.”
In the summer of 2022, the Ambassador approach was expanded to include sports clubs, travel teams and other youth organizations. Today, there are over 2,800 ambassadors in over 1050 high schools and colleges. In the Haymarket/Gainesville area alone, there are 49 ambassadors attending Battlefield High School, Patriot High School, Gainesville High School, Brentsville District High School, John Champe High School and Lightridge High School.
Said Ambassador Lexi Francis of Bristow, who just graduated from Battlefield High School. “I wanted to become an ambassador because I saw so many people struggling with mental health and I wanted to learn new ways to help and advocate for others, while also providing a safe, comforting environment.
“To be an ambassador, it means that in even the slightest bit, I am helping others. It may not seem huge, but it is the small things that can make someone feel better.” She is off to Bridgewater College in the fall and hopes to become an ambassador there.
In addition to the US, there are ambassadors in Canada and the UK.Now, it’s expanding its reach once again. “We have a newly launched arm of our education program called our At-Large Ambassadors,” said Rodgers. “These are former student athletes who have graduated college and are living in the ‘real world.’ They are sharing Morgan's Message within their communities and in their workforce.”
Another way Morgan’s Message is reaching people is through its podcast, The Mental Matchup. “It's an awesome platform and hosts former student athletes, mental health professionals, performance coaches, and trainers,” she said. “Each one of our guests has a unique story. A lot of them have battled mental health challenges in their past, and they've come through it.”
Last year, the organization held its first annual Moe Madness Youth Lacrosse Tournament, and this year will be doing so again on October 7th and 8th. It's for fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and is being held at the Fauquier County Central Sports Complex in Warrenton where there's a turf field dedicated to Morgan.
“It's beautiful, and we're really proud to have it here in her hometown,” said Rodgers. “Morgan loved it here and so do we. We are grateful as a family to the community - the support has been incredible. I'm not sure we would've had the strength to start this whole organization without this constant support and encouragement.”
