Understanding the medications we take, especially when it comes to side effects, dosages and drug interactions, can be daunting. For our elderly population, who are often prescribed a myriad of drugs, it helps to have someone who will answer their questions and address any concerns.
Laura James, operations manager and lead technician at Gainesville Pharmacy, said, “Sometimes, especially when patients are sick, they may be confused, upset, or even angry. Our pharmacist and owner, Pal Kahlon, will sit and talk with them. By the time they're done, they feel much better.”
Long-time customers, Gail and Rich of Haymarket, agree. “Pal knows every customer by name and provides a level of service and care unrivaled by any big chain pharmacy out there. He’s the last of a true breed of pharmacists. He goes out of his way to make sure his customers’ needs are met as well as the needs of the local community we live in.”
Kahlon and his wife, Sonya Bhuller, took over the business in 2017 (it was originally established in 2012). Kahlon had previously worked for other independent pharmacies as a compounding technician for almost 10 years.
“He had always wanted to open a pharmacy where he could be his own boss and where his efforts would benefit the community we live in,” said Bhuller. She and Kahlon live in Western Prince William and have two daughters, ages 8 and 3.
Community Involvement
The couple helps the community by holding collections for the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, Treats for Troops, Boxes of Basics, and other local charities, and by sponsoring local school events. They also stay on top of the latest pharmaceutical advancements to keep their neighbors healthy.
Gainesville Pharmacy, said James, was one of the first places in the area that had the COVID vaccine outside of the Virginia Department of Health. “There would be lines out the door and Pal would stay late making sure everybody got vaccinated. He actually received a commendation from the governor because of all the hard work he put in.”
Bhuller, who is also a nurse at a local community hospital, and her mother also came in to help out during this time.
Many of the vaccines that people, especially seniors, request in order to stay protected are available. “As things change, we try to adapt as much as possible,” said James.
“For example, we are right across the street from a 55 and older community and we've had a lot of people coming in asking about shingles vaccines. We started offering these in January once Pal knew it would be covered by insurance. He didn’t want them having to pay out of pocket.”
Medication Costs
Coverage for medications can change frequently, which can be very stressful for everyone, but especially seniors. First and foremost is the financial burden these changes can cause for those on limited incomes. Plus, said Bhuller, seniors tend to like consistency and when things change without their knowledge, it can lead to unhappiness and confusion.
“We try to inform them prior to filling the prescription exactly what their cost will be, and if they are unable to fill it due to the price, we find comparable and cost-effective options, which may not be possible with big box pharmacies.”
Access to Medication
Another challenge some seniors may face is getting ahold of their medications. While they can have them delivered through mail order pharmacies, that can sometimes delay treatment. So, Gainesville Pharmacy delivers. “This helps make it easy for patients to receive their medications in a timely fashion and helps keep their condition from deteriorating,” she said.
Added James, “If we don’t have a particular medication that day, we can get it by the next morning. As a small pharmacy, we order what we want when we want, and it gets here when we need it. Granted, there's sometimes nationwide back orders that are out of our control, but we always do our very best to get the medications we can to our patients who need them.”
“If Pal does not stock something you want, he will do his best to get it for you and fast,” said Rich. “His technology also makes refills and routine transactions easy and fast.”
Prescription Regimens
Many medications have their unique regimen that can be hard to understand, explains Kahlon, and he and his pharmacists are always available to simplify things. For example, patients may be prescribed injectables, but no one has instructed them on how to administer them properly.
“It can be overwhelming when you’re newly diagnosed with a condition that requires you to take shots,” he said. “We walk our patients through the process and make sure they can return the demonstration. We want them to be comfortable with what they need to do.”
Added Gail, “He collaborates with his customers to meet their needs, whether it’s compounding advanced formularies that most other pharmacies cannot or will not do or simply delivering a prescription for a homebound customer.”
Drug Interactions
Since seniors are often on multiple medications, using one pharmacy can also prevent dangerous drug interactions. “We’re a full service pharmacy and recommend that patients use one pharmacy to prevent various medication interactions,” said Kahlon. “We also make sure we educate our patients on the supplements that can be depleted with long-term usage of medications.”
Compounding Services
Since Gainesville Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy, it often handles custom medications. “Many of the seniors in our area are active or retired military and are covered by TRICARE,” said James. “Many insurance companies don’t cover compounded medications, but TRICARE does, so we work with them to make sure we get as much covered as possible in order to make it more affordable for a lot of those seniors.”
Another huge benefit of compounded medications is the ability to tailor it to the patient. “Some senior citizens, as well as kids, may have trouble swallowing pills, so we can do liquid medications for them,” she said. “We can also make dissolvable gummies that go under your tongue.” The pharmacy even compounds medications for pets. For example, they can make them into chicken flavored treats that cats and dogs will happily ingest.
Added Gail and Rich, “Gainesville Pharmacy takes care of the whole family, even our four legged ones.”
A Family Atmosphere
For James, working at Gainesville Pharmacy has been a true pleasure. “My husband Chris is currently active duty with Space Force, but we've lived all over the country. Being a military spouse, it's hard to find somebody to hire you.
“Also, since my husband works at the Pentagon, it can be difficult to get back to Gainesville quickly. We have a 12-year-old son Jake and an 8-year-old daughter Lily, and there’ve been times I’ve had to miss work to care for them. Pal and Sonya are very flexible with my schedule and understand my unique needs. They are simply caring people.”
She said they also make her feel like part of the family. “When you're a military family moving around a lot, it's really nice to have that feeling.”
