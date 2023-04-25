Spring is coming, and that means that all sorts of animals are coming out to see the sun. Including snakes. That’s not always a bad thing, though. Snakes are handy to have around because they keep the rodent population under control. And that’s good for our homes, gardens, and farms.
Snakes are not always well-liked; some people are afraid of them, some just think they’re yucky, and some really believe that “the only good snake is a dead snake.” For the most part though, they can be left alone.
But sometimes – if they’re in your house, for example – they may need to be removed. Here’s where Bill Crisp, a herpetologist, wildlife educator, and licensed wildlife control operator and caregiver from Bristow comes in.
Working in the Prince William and Fauquier area, Crisp has removed over 200 snakes from residents’ homes, from basements, showers, closets, laundry baskets, and even the engine of a car.
Crisp has had a passion for snakes all his life and hopes to spark that same interest in others. Or, at the very least, teach them what to do and not to do around snakes. Here, he shares some information you won’t want to hiss (ahem, miss).
