By Hannah Samlall
Safety and love are the top priorities here.” When it comes to the future of our country, there are few jobs that are more important than those of teachers and care providers. Erin DeSalvo has been the proud owner and care provider at Acorns to Oaks Childcare in Haymarket since 2015. Acorns to Oaks Childcare is licensed with the State of Virginia and offers programs for infants and toddlers.
DeSalvo, who is originally from upstate New York, studied Spanish, Education, and International Studies. “I knew I loved languages and I fell in love with Spanish,” DeSalvo said. “My degree— it’s a Spanish education degree – covered K-12 Spanish education. During student teaching, we were trained to do all sorts of activities for young kids.”
Shortly after getting married, DeSalvo’s new in-laws suggested she look into opening a daycare because of her background. “My in-laws had a daycare for 20 years in Springfield, which is where we were living at the time,” DeSalvo said. “They told me I should look into opening one, too. We ended up opening in Springfield and were there for six and a half years. At the time, the daycare was downstairs, and we lived upstairs. After having three kids, we realized we needed more space. When we found Haymarket, we never looked back.”
In May 2021, they moved the daycare to Haymarket. “When we moved, we couldn’t bring our customers with us, and we had to start over from scratch,” DeSalvo said. “We transferred our license and started getting our name out there. We had a lot of friends who helped promote us and we used social media marketing. We got a couple of people who started in June and then signed up five people in a week, which was groundbreaking for us. We have a license for 12 kids.”
Acorns to Oaks offers enrichment programs for infants that include tummy time, bouncing fun, reading, sensory stimulation, and more. For toddlers, activities include puzzles, reading, singing, pretend play, learning to share, learning numbers, ABCs, and more. “My biggest thing is providing an environment filled with love, caring, and learning,” DeSalvo said. “I think a lot of people get caught up in thinking that in Pre-K the kids need to be sitting down and learning. We’re play-based. I feel like this is the chance for them to get socialization and education through dancing, singing, learning languages, and learning how to interact with others.”
With regard to helping children improve their language skills, DeSalvo said, “The best way to improve language is for parents and caregivers to narrate everything they’re doing and slow the language down. I had a parent who was worried that his daughter wasn’t saying her colors, so I took a video and showed him that she knew her colors, she was just shy about saying them out loud.”
If a family is interested, they can set up a meeting with Erin. “The kids need to feel like they’re part of a family here and they are. They become family. I want this to be like I'm your family and your kid is just coming over to another family members’ house. As for safety, we want everyone to be safe, so we group kids by age,” DeSalvo said. “I want the kids to come to me and know that I love them. I want the parents to feel happy coming here and feel that sense of family. The feedback I’ve gotten is that they do feel that way.”
And they do.
“It takes a village to raise a child and we are so lucky that Erin is part of our village,” said Katie Reyes, a Burke resident whose son attends the daycare. “Knowing that our son is not only well cared for, but truly loved by Erin, her family, and her assistant has made returning to work so much less stressful. We are so blessed to have her in our lives.”
For more information on Acorns to Oaks Childcare, visit their website at acornstooakschildcare.com or follow their Facebook page, Acorns to Oaks Child Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.