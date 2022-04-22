Addison Agen, runner-up on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will make a special appearance on Saturday, May 7, as part of the “OnStage” series presented by the Workhouse Arts Foundation.
The performance will be held in the Workhouse Arts Center’s McGuireWoods Gallery.
Agen is a 21-year-old indie-folk singer-songwriter from Fort Wayne, Ind. Her raw and heart-wrenching voice welcomes listeners of all kinds to be grateful and self-reflective. She has shared the stage with bands such as Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band and The Bacon Brothers.
Agen’s debut full-length album, “When The Morning Comes,” is available now on all major streaming platforms.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. with catered hors d’oeuvres and beverages served in a pre-packaged style. The performance at 8 p.m. will feature traditional theater-style seating as well as several cabaret tables.
“This is simply a great way to enjoy a very special music talent, in a unique location, and support all of the wonderful artistic programs at the Workhouse Arts Center,” said Workhouse Arts Foundation President and CEO Leon Scioscia.
