Has your child been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or any variation of it? Did you consider disordered breathing (SDB) issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an underlying cause? Have you seen or heard any symptoms of sleep disordered breathing such as snoring, severe and loud teeth grinding, or frequent bedwetting? If so, your child may not need pills, but good quality sleep instead.
According to ENThealth.org, pediatric sleep disordered breathing impacts 2%-3% of children with snoring being the most common and recognizable symptom. Although snoring may be common, it is not normal. It is a sign that there is something amiss that needs further investigation. Here are two other tips to help you make decisions.
Seek Assistance from Your Oral Physician/Dentist
Your oral physician is a great advocate for you and your family. On most health history forms, they ask about snoring. Make sure to discuss any symptoms that seem odd to you with your dentist and share concerns with your pediatrician. Don’t skip the question; be honest and engage in a conversation. Untreated OSA can lead to high blood pressure and increased traffic and job-related accidents in adults. It can also lead to embarrassment during sleepovers, poor sleep, and irritability in children that can translate to difficulty in learning. Your dentist is the first person to notice signs in the mouth and can get you referred to a sleep physician, ENT clinician, or dental specialist based upon age and other factors.
Use Medical Insurance Benefits When Available
Solutions for pediatric or adult SDB disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea can include early intervention with various orthodontic appliances to reshape the jaws, or wearing an oral medical device to reposition the lower jaw. Your child may need to see an orthodontist to address a narrow palate. Use medical insurance to help cover some of the costs for these solutions when possible. Try to select a dentist knowledgeable in billing medical insurance for treatment in the mouth to help reduce out-of-pocket costs.
Make an appointment with your dentist today if you notice snoring, teeth grinding or moody/disruptive behaviors in your child. Quality sleep can take the place of medications for some, and eliminate or reduce symptoms. Isn’t it worth a discussion?
About the Author
Dr. Tontra Lowe is an expert in creating smiles that change lives at Awesome Smiles Dental Center located near the Haymarket Kohl’s. She is also an avid writer, engaging public speaker, and supportive community leader. Feel free to learn more about her office and community engagement activities at facebook.com/AwesomeSmilesVA.
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifesyle Magazine. You can pick up a copy here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.