The Prince William Chamber of Commerce announced that the event formerly known as “Transitions” has been renamed “Aging Gracefully Expo” and will be back in person this year after having to be conducted virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, presented in partnership with the Prince William Area Agency on Aging and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, will be Thursday, May 12, from 8-11 a.m. in the food court at Potomac Mills Mall.
“We are excited to have this expo back in person. Whether you have aging parents or an aging spouse, the information and resources provided at the Aging Gracefully Expo are extremely valuable for caregivers and future caregivers alike,” said Debbie Jones, president and CEO of the chamber. “The Prince William Chamber is proud and honored to provide this essential resource to our community.”
Sarah Henry, director of the Prince William Area Agency on Aging, said the name change will better reflect the event’s benefits to older adults and their caregivers.
“I am happy that people will be able to attend the expo in person this year to learn about the many resources that are available in our community,” she added.
Michele Eckhardt of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center said that as a long-time sponsor, Sentara is looking forward to being back in person this year.
“The new name is so fitting, as this is the preeminent Prince William Chamber event focused on information, programs and services which support us and our loved ones in Aging Gracefully,” she said.
