It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than dressing up in your holiday best and meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus on a historic train ride? Try the Santa Express, a magical round-trip 40-minute train ride departing from historic Staunton that features dazzling views of holiday lights, sparkly Christmas trees, delectable treats, holiday music, and, of course, Santa and his Missus.
The Santa Express is hosted by Virginia Scenic Railway, a subsidiary of Buckingham Branch Railroad, which started its tourist rail excursions in August of 2022 out of the Staunton Amtrak station. Quickly becoming popular, the excursions offer a unique experience combining the breathtaking scenery of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains, an upscale dining experience, and the ambiance of a restored 1940s passenger car with cherry and maple wood trim.
Linda Trainum of Waynesboro said, “My husband and I tried an excursion on Virginia Scenic Railway for our anniversary. We were blown away by the experience. Everything was spotless and shiny, the service was excellent, the food was delicious, and the scenery was gorgeous. Virginia Scenic Railway hit it out of the park in every single way.”
When she heard about the launch of the Santa Express for this year, she immediately thought of her two-year-old grandson who is obsessed with trains and bought tickets right away. “It’s really a no-brainer to take him. Just getting on the train will amaze him, but adding Santa and all the holiday features might well blow his mind. He is going to be so excited.”
Passengers for the Santa Express are advised to arrive early at the Staunton Amtrak station to admire decorations outside and inside the train, meet Conductor Travis Carter and the rest of the train’s staff, and listen to holiday music. Shortly after the train departs, passengers get a holiday cookie or similar treat for those on special diets, with a choice of non-alcoholic beverages like hot chocolate served in a souvenir cup.
At just about the time riders finish their cookie, the train slows and stops at what appears to be Santa’s Workshop. Mr. Claus comes on board and, for the ride back, poses for pictures and asks guests what they want for Christmas. A few more surprises await before the ride ends.
Virginia Scenic Railway
434-391-9772; Virginiascenicrailway.com; facebook.com/VirginiaScenicRailway
This feature appears in the December 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations. To read the issue online, click here.
