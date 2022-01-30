Annie, 2nd place, Haymarket
This adorable Aussiedoodle came to live with the Freiheit family at Christmas of 2021. Clearly she knows how to pose for a picture and we just love her stylish black and red jacket. It’s perfect for keeping her warm this winter!
Ollie, 3rd place, Gainesville
Just look at this sweet boy! Ollie is a 2-year-old beagle/terrier/border collie mix who was rescued by the Robin family at just eight weeks old. His mom says he loves to “Play at the dog park, eat socks, and wrestle with our 9-year-old.”
