Allie Mae of Bristow is a beautiful English Labrador. According to her mom, Meghan Cromartie, “Allie Mae loves playing with other dogs, swimming and hiking, and she loves to go shopping. She’s always a social butterfly.”
How old is Allie Mae?
Allie Mae was born in Fredericksburg at Riverwill English Labradors on April 17, 2021. At present, she’s a year and eight months old.
How did Allie Mae come into your life?
Allie Mae came into my life when I least expected it. I lost my Daisy Mae in February of 2021 and I was losing my Lily Lou as she had a broken heart as a result of losing her sister. My friend called me and said there was one yellow female left from a litter and she wanted to know if I was interested. I couldn’t say no when I saw her puppy picture. It was love at first sight!
How has Allie Mae changed your life?
Allie Mae has saved me from a broken heart. I lost both of my beloved Labs Daisy Mae and Lily Lou in 2021. I think my girls sent Allie Mae to me. I can’t explain it any other way. She has brought so much joy to my life!
What are a few of Allie Mae’s favorite things to do?
Allie Mae loves to go to daycare at A Pup’s Valley to play with her friends, she loves to hike, she loves to work on training, loves to swim, and she loves to shop – especially at Miss Kibbles.
What will Allie Mae one day be remembered for?
Allie Mae will be remembered as a social butterfly. She loves everyone! She loves kids, adults, dogs, cats, and all small critters.
Is there anything else you’d like to tell us about Allie Mae?
Allie Mae is beautiful but she is also super smart, very affectionate, loving and an overall happy girl! Allie Mae loves to train with Connected K9 and they have helped her earn all three Canine Good Citizen titles.
Fast Facts About Allie Mae
Favorite toy? Any toy that squeaks!
Favorite food? Hard choice! She loves all food as she is a Lab. I would have to say her favorite is chicken.
Favorite place to sleep/hangout? She loves to sleep in her Mom's bed. She is a great cuddle bug.
