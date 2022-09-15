We had a five-alarm house fire one Saturday afternoon in January when I was in the second grade.

My parents sent us to the neighbor’s house for our safety (and to get us out of the way, I’m sure). Our poor dog, Goldie, did not get the memo and kept running into the house to try to rescue us -- only to be escorted out by the firefighters.

We were so close to losing everything. Had my grandfather not arrived when he did for a visit, and had my brother not been so excited to show him some new football cards he had, my brother never would have discovered his room full of smoke in time to save the house from the fire that was creeping through the walls after the chimney cracked.

Even as it was, my father called 911 and hung up -- thinking maybe it wasn’t a big deal -- before relenting and calling again.

We were lucky. Our family was displaced for about three months while they tore out the errant fireplace and chimney from our more than 100-year-old farmhouse (shown above) — notably, the original fireplace and chimney are still there; this was the newer one.

We had to rebuild most of our living room and my siblings’ bedrooms in addition, of course, to having everything from the walls and floors to textiles and toys professionally cleaned to remove the smoke stains and smell. Curtains, clothing, blankets, my mom’s wedding gown – bags and bags of stuff carried out for cleaning.

I don’t think my siblings and I got to take anything out of the house with us that day. But my mom had boxes of family photos. I remember seeing the blue photo box with the white lid. The rest was left to the whims of the fire.

Home Fires and Personal Loss

Now I look around my adult home and think: If the house were on fire and we were all (humans and pets) out safe, what would I take out if I had time?

I sometimes use this thought process to create Artifcts – making sure that in the worst case, I have the memory captured and, in best case, I have a record I can turn over to my homeowner's insurance agent for replacement of the (at least somewhat) replaceable items. I have even moved some items not actively used into airtight bins like home organization professionals advocate in case that would save them in a fire like the one I experienced as a child. Smoke and water were the primary sources of loss.

I asked my neighbor, Westlake Fire Chief David Wilson, about his experience with families in similar situations.

"They don’t usually come out carrying stuff,” he told me. With the fire crew taking over the scene, families often ask the fire fighters to rescue sentimental items, like a painting in a study, a blanket from a bed, an heirloom gun from a safe or photos from a closet.

He added, “We want people to be prepared, though. What would you save?”

Be Prepared

As you prepare for the chilly fall and winter days and nights ahead, complete the home maintenance required to keep you, your loved ones and your home safe. Use common sense, too, and avoid setting up fire traps with unattended candles, hot-burning lights, poorly screened fires or even ill-placed (seemingly benign) glass objects that can act as sun magnifiers; we do, after all, live in a flammable world.

In addition, here are a few nonprofit resources we found with great tactical information, planning resources, safety equipment tips and even after-fire help guides.

