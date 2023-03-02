In commemoration of Women’s History Month, the National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir will host a series of events in tribute to the women who have served in the Army since the Revolutionary War.
The Army Historical Foundation will also host a special day-long battle ride to historic sites in the greater Washington area, exploring the role of women during the Civil War.
“Our Girls Over There: The Hello Girls of World War I”
March 7, 7 p.m. (virtual), and March 14, noon (in-person, virtual)
In 1918, a special Army unit of female telephone operators made history as the first women to actively support combat operations on a regular basis. In doing so, they paved the way for expanded roles for women both in the U.S. Army and at home.
“Like Angels from Heaven: U.S. Army Nurses and the War with Spain”
March 8 and March 15, noon (virtual), and March 22, noon (in-person, virtual)
When the U.S. declared war on Spain in 1898, female nurses were recruited to address the spread of disease that came from the enormous influx of new soldiers into crowded camps. Their extraordinary service inspired the establishment of the Nurses Corps as a permanent part of the U.S. Army just a few years later.
“Angels on the Battlefield: Women in the Civil War”
March 25
The foundation’s battle ride on March 25 requires advance registration with a fee. The day-long event will explore the experience of women in battle and on the home front with stops at the Antietam National Battlefield, the village of Waterford, Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum and the Winery at Bull Run. Details are available at ArmyHistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.