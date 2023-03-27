The National Museum of the United States Army is featuring a new traveling exhibit, “We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America.”
The exhibit is sponsored by the Patriot Art Foundation, founded by artist Mary Whyte, to honor and inspire veterans through the arts. The exhibit will be included with the museum’s free admission.
The exhibit, which made a stop last fall at the Marine Corps Museum’s Combat Art Gallery, features 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of veterans from each state. Images include a Missouri dairy farmer, a Rhode Island lobsterman, a Pennsylvania science teacher, a South Carolina single mother and more.
Along with the opening of the gallery, the museum will host a public book signing and exhibit tour with Mary Whyte. There will also be an invitation-only watercolor painting workshop for veterans in April.
“[This exhibit tour is] not only a tour across and through these vast United States, it is a tour through the heart and soul, the duty and the commitment of the people who protect not only our Constitution and our country but our very lives,” Whyte said. “We can only be deeply grateful, inspired, and humbled by all of them, and it’s my hope that this exhibition will give rise to a greater sense of gratitude for our military, as well as to inspire people to reach for what is possible.”
The Army museum is located on Fort Belvoir. For more details, visit thenmusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.