The Open Space Art Gallery presented by the Prince William Arts Council in conjunction with the Prince William Art Society is open at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon until 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and features works by local artists as well as special programming and workshops.
August’s special exhibit will be “Ghana: A Photographic Gallery Presentation” by photographer and Ghana native Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei.
