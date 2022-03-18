The comedy-mystery “Art of Murder” by Joe DiPietro will be presented on select dates between March 18 and April 16 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
The “Art of Murder”is set in a Connecticut countryside estate. Jack Brooks, one of the most accomplished and eccentric painters of his generation, awaits a visit from his art dealer.
But the visit is not a standard one, because Jack feels wronged and is intending to kill the man. As Jack lays out his intentions for the evening, his wife, Annie, calmly paints. She is reluctant to go along with the plan, until Jack’s threat of violence convinces her otherwise.
The play received the 2000 Edgar Award for Best Mystery Play and has been called “a scintillating hit with thrills and chills and some wonderful humor.”
Joseph Wallen, the Workhouse’s director of performing arts, said the humor is one reason the show was selected for presentation in the Workhouse W3 Theatre. “The plot is a true mystery-thriller, but is also very much a comedic work.”
Director Jolene Vettese said, “With all of its many twists and turns, audiences will be left only to guess who the real villain is, right until the final scene.”
The Workhouse Arts Center, a project of the Workhouse Arts Foundation, is housed in the former Workhouse prison facility of the DC Correctional Complex in Lorton that opened in 1910. After closure in 2001, its founders, in cooperation with Fairfax County leadership, transformed the site into a community arts center.
Opened in 2008, the Workhouse now houses over 80 resident and associate artists, presents 100 annual art exhibitions and 300 annual performances and supports dozens of classrooms for teaching 800 classes.
