The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition.
This year’s exhibition features the work of 39 student-artists from around the Prince William region.
Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition, sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition is designed to student expression and creativity in a professional setting.
The exhibit, which is open through Jan. 30, includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art and the newest category: Photography. Each category is judged by a professional in the field. Awards will be presented during an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Students whose work was accepted for the exhibit are:
Battlefield High School
Katie Kim
Cindy Castaneda
Colgan High School
Malia Achico
Elizabeth Brittingham
Ava Buer
Tim Bui
Isabella Carter
Janya Choudhary
Mia Fernandez
Elle Hering
Luna Holst
Maggie Horan
Rebecca Kent
Walt Kilmer
Isabel Kinney
Madeline Knight
Gabriela Molina Otaiza
Anna Pugh
Aurora Ramos
Aidan Sadler
Chloe Smalls Johnson
Chris Singson
Solan Sok
Kathryn Quintiliano
Nicole Wolf
Annalisia Worrell
Hui-Shan Ou-Yang
Gainesville High School
Neda Akgun
Rebecka Hanner
Ricky Kaewmek
Isaiah Massey
Emmanuel Musngi
La’Donia Prioleau
Jacqueline Ruiz
Tanveer Singh
Laaja Thomas
Homeschool
Abigail Jensen
Hylton High School
Miliana Palacios Ruiz
Osbourn Park High School
Giancarlo Afable
Emily Irvin
Kristina Jernigan
Sophie Monseur
Maya Murasaki
Nessa Sims
Osbourn High School
Christopher Escobar Bonilla
Patriot High School
Hanna Perez
