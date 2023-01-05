Page 21 Art Factory Off the Wall Femininity.jpg

Elizabeth Brittingham's work, "Divergent Femininity," is part of the "Off the Wall" exhibit at the ARTfactory. Brittingham, a junior at Colgan High School, is entered in the Digital Photography category.

The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition.

This year’s exhibition features the work of 39 student-artists from around the Prince William region. 

Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition, sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition is designed to student expression and creativity in a professional setting. 

The exhibit, which is open through Jan. 30, includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art and the newest category: Photography. Each category is judged by a professional in the field. Awards will be presented during an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 until 4 p.m.

Students whose work was accepted for the exhibit are:

Battlefield High School

  • Katie Kim 

  • Cindy Castaneda 

Colgan High School

  • Malia Achico 

  • Elizabeth Brittingham 

  • Ava Buer 

  • Tim Bui 

  • Isabella Carter 

  • Janya Choudhary 

  • Mia Fernandez 

  • Elle Hering 

  • Luna Holst 

  • Maggie Horan 

  • Rebecca Kent 

  • Walt Kilmer 

  • Isabel Kinney 

  • Madeline Knight 

  • Gabriela Molina Otaiza 

  • Anna Pugh 

  • Aurora Ramos 

  • Aidan Sadler 

  • Chloe Smalls Johnson

  • Chris Singson 

  • Solan Sok 

  • Kathryn Quintiliano 

  • Nicole Wolf 

  • Annalisia Worrell 

  • Hui-Shan Ou-Yang 

Gainesville High School

  • Neda Akgun 

  • Rebecka Hanner 

  • Ricky Kaewmek 

  • Isaiah Massey 

  • Emmanuel Musngi 

  • La’Donia Prioleau 

  • Jacqueline Ruiz 

  • Tanveer Singh 

  • Laaja Thomas 

Homeschool

  • Abigail Jensen 

Hylton High School

  • Miliana Palacios Ruiz 

Osbourn Park High School

  • Giancarlo Afable

  • Emily Irvin 

  • Kristina Jernigan 

  • Sophie Monseur 

  • Maya Murasaki 

  • Nessa Sims 

Osbourn High School

  • Christopher Escobar Bonilla 

Patriot High School

  • Hanna Perez 

