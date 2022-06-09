The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting a solo mixed-media exhibit called “The Many Rooms” by Washington artist Zsudayka Nzinga.
Based on the scripture, “In my Father’s house there are many mansions/rooms” (John 14:1-6), Nzinga observes experiences in her home and with family just prior to the pandemic through the new year.
Finding inspiration from the little moments, Nzinga draws from the richness of American Black culture, covering mental health and isolation, class and social uprisings, watching riots and the aftermath from the perspective of her children and the many ways to revolt while finding the beauty in navigating the changing world.
The subjects are surrounded in greenery and Afro-Bohemian interior design and examine the ways in which we create safe spaces in our homes.
The paintings are made with acrylic, oil, paint marker, fabric, decorative paper, hand-dyed paper, linocut stamp, thread, ink and digital transfer on canvas. Work is woven, quilted, sewn, painted and collaged on canvas surrounding photorealistic portraits that have been abstracted to mimic quilts.
The pieces are mostly on loose canvas and designed to hang like quilts or fiber art. They are a collection meant to archive a historic moment in this world, in this country and especially in Washington from the viewpoint of a member of a forever changed community.
The exhibit also includes interactive QR codes leading to video interviews, poetry, performance and music scored by Dorhan Cobb.
Nzinga is originally from Denver. Her work is largely focused on mixed-media portraiture of American life, including themes of motherhood and culture. She also makes jewelry using silver, wood, resin and precious stones. She has three children and is married to another artist, James Terrell.
