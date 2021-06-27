Kimberly Kemp has been named director of theater arts for the ARTfactory in Manassas, replacing Anne Ridgway, who is retiring after leading the venue’s theater programming for more than 30 years.
Kemp is an award-winning educator, director and actress from Fredericksburg. She is the founder and former executive director of Stage Door Productions Inc., where she worked for 17 years in addition to her day job as a theater educator at Massaponax High School. She graduated from Jacksonville State University with a theater education degree and completed her master’s degree in arts management at George Mason University in 2014.
“I know she will do a wonderful job because she shares a passion for our vision a community enriched through creative arts,” said Beverly Hess, executive director of ARTfactory.
Ridgway developed the venue’s programming from a one-show theater experience into what now includes dramatic arts and technical theater training classes and workshops as well as two theater companies: Pied Piper Theatre for students and Rooftop Productions for community actors.
