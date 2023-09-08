Paintings from Manassas artist René Dickerson will be on display at the ARTfactory from Sept. 8 through Oct. 21.
“Between the Lines” is Dickerson’s second solo art exhibition at the ARTfactory and features a collection of original acrylic paintings on canvas. The influence of cubism can be seen in many of Dickerson’s works, as he draws his inspiration from the Old Masters, modern-day artists and everyday life.
“Art is a constant in our lives; its influence is everywhere,” Dickerson said. “Often when asked about one’s involvement in making art the common response is, ‘I can’t even draw a straight line!’ I feel that’s a universal response . . . perhaps they’re using the wrong pencil.”
Dickerson’s artwork catches the viewer’s attention with its precise linear application and marriage of colors. The complexity of his linework creates an amazing sense of depth in his paintings and forces the viewer’s eye to move throughout the composition, making each work feel like an exciting scavenger hunt.
Dickerson started on his path to being an artist as a young child in Oakland, Calif., in the 1960s. He was exposed to artists in the San Francisco Bay area by his father, who took him to studios to watch the masters of the day creating beautiful works of art. The elder Dickerson had a dream for his son and named him after surrealist Rene Magritte.
Dickerson’s body of work spans more than four decades with a number of awards and accolades. His work is included in the collections of BMW of Sterling, Berry Gordy, Otis Williams and others and has appeared in national award-winning exhibits.
Exhibit details
Where: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas
Gallery hours: Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Artist reception: Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m. Free. Meet the artist, enjoy live music and refreshments.
Artist talk: Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m.
Online: VirginiaARTfactory.org; to RSVP for reception and artist talk, visit InsideNoVaTix.com
