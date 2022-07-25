An exhibit by North Carolina artist Scott Eagle will be on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas from July 28 until Sept. 10.
Eagle is an associate professor and area coordinator for the painting and drawing program at the School of Art and Design at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. His paintings and illustrations have been exhibited and reproduced internationally. Publications featuring his work include The Oxford American, The New York Times, Wired Magazine and Juxtapoz.
Eagle was selected by Creative Quarterly Magazine as one of its top 100 creatives for 2013 and his work is currently displayed on the exterior of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China. He works in a wide variety of mediums, including digital, and is especially interested in the idea of the creative act as “thinking through making.”
“Like you, I am simply a human being trying to understand the insanity of the world I was born into,” Eagle said about the exhibit, entitled “Sightings.”
“Like many of my fellow humans, I have had to deal with issues like politics in 2022, love, marriage, sex, children, joy, fear, pain, separation, COVID, death, severe panic attacks, the epic struggles of life as a mid-level bureaucrat,” he added. “The objects and images that I create are tangible responses to the issues and ideas that I am trying to understand.”
