The ARTfactory in Manassas will present an exhibit showcasing the works of 20 of its past, present and future instructors.
The exhibit will start March 28 and run through April 25. A reception with the artists will be held Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibited artwork will represent a variety of media and applications, including digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation and digital media.
Exhibiting artists are Lukman Ahmad, David Amoroso, Nicole Andres, Ryan Arias, Lydia Bratton, Lee Darter, Kimberly Faulkner, Mike Flynn, Michele Frantz, Carla Jaranson, Cheryl Miehl, Suhail Mir, Ozzy Osborne, Andrea Oswald, Candace Penders, Heather Rankin, Jean Seelig, Sophia Tamilio, Emily Thomson and Sara Wenger.
