The ARTfactory in Manassas will host a reception Saturday, Oct. 8, for artist David Amoroso, whose exhibit, “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds),” is on display through Nov. 5.
The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, and is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested at: tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception.
Amoroso’s work shows his admiration for Latin culture, according to a news release. Although the majority of his work is iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture. His art has brought him to exhibit and work in the Washington area as well as California, Arizona, North Carolina, Mexico and Central and South America.
Amoroso said he was adopted as a baby in the United States and has no knowledge of his actual origin.
“Even as a child, I felt misplaced because I felt no connection to the people who adopted me or the life I was living. I had frequent dreams (not nightmares) of being alive after my death, and living in a different world. It wasn’t until I traveled to Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador that I finally felt ‘at home’ and grounded for the first time in my life,” he said.
“Whether feeling displaced from a culture while assimilating to a new one, or feeling consumed by daily life and pondering what the afterlife may hold for you – this collection of paintings is intended to capture the energy, images and nostalgia of two worlds I am drawn to.”
The ARTfactory’s gallery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
