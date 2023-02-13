Looking for something new and different to do with friends and family? Or, are you interested in meeting new people who share a desire to be creative and have a good time? You don’t have to go far, and many times, the entertainment will come to you.
Whether you already have some artistic talent or are a total beginner, have no fear. There’s something for everyone, and even if what you make isn’t a masterpiece, it’s not always about the end result, but more about enjoying and savoring the creative process.
Here are just some of the amazing opportunities available for people of all ages to get out, have a good time, and also support local businesses and organizations.
Pencils and Paints LLC., Donna Merchant – Owner/Teacher
After graduating with a degree in fine arts and teaching for a number of years, Donna Merchant of Woodbridge started her own business as a traveling art teacher to share her love of sketching and painting. “With Pencils and Paints, I bring all the supplies to people’s homes and do private lessons,” she says. “I do children's birthday parties, adult paint and sip, and other private in-home parties. I also teach church groups and do corporate events.”
Merchant really loves instructing people on how to use paintbrushes and offering suggestions on applying the paint and using different painting techniques. She also enjoys teaching art history. “I offer Arty Parties for kids, which is more than just painting, because I teach a little bit of history too.”
She teaches children's art classes at the Potomac Shores Community Clubhouse as well, and offers monthly paint parties to the residents of that community. In addition, she holds monthly classes at Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee in Nokesville.
“It's a great way to meet your neighbors, get together with friends, and enjoy some great snacks and beverages,” says Merchant. “I often tell people it's not fine art, per se, but fun art.”
Check out her parties and classes on Facebook and Instagram.
The Quaint Acorn, Alicia Blake and Donna Comer - Owners and Volunteers
Alicia and Donna, who both live in Amissville, volunteer their time at the Fauquier Habitat ReStore in Warrenton on the third Friday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants learn how to chalk paint furniture while enjoying some dinner and wine and making new friends. All the supplies needed to paint, plus food and wine, are included in the fee.
“It’s entertainment with a purpose,” says Blake. “And, Habitat for Humanity’s classes pack the philanthropic element as well - funds from your fun night out go towards helping folks in our community.”
People come for date nights, corporate team building, girls’ nights out, and family get-togethers. “One that Donna and I have particularly felt good about (and have seen multiple times) are folks dealing with the loss of a loved one looking for a fun distraction. The sanding and painting…it’s so therapeutic. And, you see real results!”
These classes allow participants to gain the confidence and skills needed to be able to refresh a piece of furniture at home. For more information, call 540-216-3447, and to register for upcoming classes, follow The Quaint Acorn @thequaintacorn on Instagram and the Fauquier Habitat ReStore on Facebook.
Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee, Paula Millar – Owner/Teacher
https://vitanovacreatives.com/
“I'm a creative person and I love meeting creative people and fostering that, so we have classes offered by local artisans,” says Paula Millar, who owns Vita Nova Creations & Coffee in Nokesville along with her husband, Tom.
“We have a mixed media artist, who is very hands-on, and another artist who’s a little bit more about art history and techniques,” she says. “We also have someone doing wreath-making classes, and one who teaches how to make essential oils and bath bombs.” Children’s art classes are held at the shop as well.
Millar, an artist herself, plans to teach a class too. “I'm a furniture painter for the most part and I sell a clay and chalk-based paint called DIY Paint,” she says. “I also have molds from Iron Orchid Designs (IOD) and high-end stamps and transfers that can be used to embellish furniture.”
There are also plans in the works to offer a watercolor painting class as well. “Another fun thing we plan to do is take plain, solid color canvas style tennis shoes and decoupage colorful printed napkins on them,” says Millar. “You get some really cool effects doing that.”
To find classes and sign up, check out Vita Nova’s website and Facebook page.
Yellow Brick Road Studio, Kerry Molina – Owner/Teacher
Kerry Molina of Gainesville loves sharing her artistic talent with others. “I named my business Yellow Brick Road Studio because, like the characters in the movie [The Wizard of Oz], people don't think they have what it takes inside them. But, all along, it was there – they just have to believe in themselves.”
Her mission statement, she says, is keeping creativity alive in children and reinvigorating creativity in adults. “Most people say, ‘I can't draw a stick figure,’ but many discover that they can be creative, and even if it’s not perfect, they really enjoy the process.”
Molina teaches classes on everything from collage and vision boards to affirmation paintings, grid collages, and art journaling. Her Gainesville studio seats eight, so if there's a larger class requested, she’ll go out to people's homes and other locations.
One of her favorite offerings is a summer camp for women. “It's called the Joy of the Journey, and it means you need to stop and remember what makes you happy and/or rediscover your creativity,” she says. The camp is held for one week every July but may be expanding.
Molina also teaches adults at The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm once a month and has been teaching art to kindergarten students for the past eight years at Haymarket Baptist Church.
# # #
