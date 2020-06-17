Noah Epps, an 11-year-old dancer from Ashburn, advanced past the preliminary stage of this year's "America's Got Talent" reality television show in a performance broadcast Tuesday evening.
Epps, a rising seventh-grader at Stone Hill Middle School, performed a 90-second routine where he played the role of a marionette-style puppet come to life. He received "yes" votes from all four judges and will move on to the next phase of the competition.
Epps' audition was taped in California just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It's not clear yet how subsequent rounds of the competition will be conducted.
Read more about Epps, including an interview about his performance, on The Burn.
