In 2017, Fauquier native Ashleigh Corrin Webb was working as a full-time graphic designer when she was approached to illustrate her first children’s book after submitting her work on the website womenwhodraw.com. By 2020, she had moved to Gainesville and her work for that first book, “Layla’s Happiness” by Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie had won an Ezra Jack Keats Award for illustration. In 2021, Webb departed from her full-time job, embarking on the journey of devoting her time and talent to the illustration of children’s books. Now, in 2023, with numerous books under her belt, Webb’s latest work can be found in the new children’s book authored by none other than award-winning singer, artist, and actress Mary J. Blige
“It was really exciting,” Webb said of the day her agent, Nicole, called to let her know that she was chosen. “I was considered among a small pool of illustrators for this fast-turnaround project. Nicole called and let me know that Mary chose me and that was the best day ever.”
The children’s book, titled “Mary Can”, is the story of a young girl who is intent on following her dreams to become a singer even in a world in which she’s told she can’t. The inspirational message aligns perfectly with Webb’s goals of creating artwork with a message of positivity.
“The book is completely in line with the message I want to put out in the world to kids. I hope to have an optimistic, happy energy through what I create.”
In 2023, Webb also won the Margaret Wise Brown Board Book Award for her illustrations in “Me and the Family Tree” by Carole Boston Weatherford, a book that simultaneously celebrates family as well as individual uniqueness, a message that also seems reflective of Webb’s life and philosophies.
“I’m inspired by my own mom because she always inspired and encouraged me,” Webb said.
Webb’s mother, Sherrie Carter, who operated the shop “Sherrie’s Stuff” in old town Warrenton for a number of years, was a talented and creative artist who engaged her daughter in painting frequently as a child and who supported her love of painting and drawing.
My mom could do anything she wanted,” Ashleigh explained. “I watched her put up drywall in our basement, build birdhouses she’d sell in craft shows, make figurines out of clay, and more. She was an incredible role model. She introduced me to arts and crafts, and I would help her paint. She even let me paint a mural on my bedroom wall. She always encouraged my creativity.”
After graduating from high school, Webb earned her degree in Communication Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). She focused on illustration and painting with an eye on marketing.
VCU’s School of Arts is also where Webb met her husband, Don Jonathan Webb, in 2006. He has been with Webb throughout her journey, and has a deep appreciation for her skills and talents from her children’s book illustrations and design work to her painting, textile art, animations, and more.
“Ashleigh loves what she does. She doodles and sketches for the fun of it. I love seeing her delve into children’s book illustrations because she has a passion for teaching and mentoring, and children’s books offer that opportunity to teach valuable life lessons in relatively few pages,” he said. “Ashleigh’s work in children’s book illustrations is a natural fit. Her style has always been the perfect mix of charming and curious. I think kids naturally get lost in art that has that quality.”
He also enjoys being able to share her work with their children. “I am honored that we are able to read the books she’s illustrated to our kids. That’s such a cool experience.”
While Webb does continue to work in graphic design and marketing design in a freelance capacity, she has embraced the journey that she has taken to become the award-winning children’s book illustrator she is today.
“I always wanted to create things for children — my aesthetic fit that audience best,” Webb said. “The itch to illustrate was always there. This is a blessing.”
As for the future, Webb says that, having recently given birth to her second child, she’s learning to navigate the delicate balancing act between motherhood and her career, but she’s passionate about continuing to live her dream of illustrating children’s books and spreading a positive message through her work with like-minded authors. She also has dreams of one day extending her artistic work to adaptations of a book into a television series, with the same eye on positively influencing children.
“Since I started I always wanted to create to encourage, inspire, and uplift young people and let them know that you can do whatever you want to do. I ask myself: what do I want to leave behind? I want to put my message out to the world — do what you believe in.”
This feature appears in the July 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
