The holidays are over and everything’s been put away.
There’s really nothing that has to be done right now except maybe some laundry but that can wait.
It’s too cold to work in the garden but the ground’s too wet to work the soil anyway. The weather is so yucky that even the dog doesn’t want to go outside.
Seems like a good time to veg-out and hibernate. Yes, that sounds perfect….. vegging-out all cozy and warm with something hot and homey and yummy to eat. Maybe even a glass of wine…. or two. Yup. Hibernating sounds like a plan.
Easy, Old Fashioned Beef Stew
Remember the days when you’d come home from school chilled to the bone and starving? Opening the door, a whiff of grandma’s simmering beef stew filled your senses making you all cozy and warm.
Rekindle those delicious memories with a pot of your own homemade stew. It’s easier than you think and grandma would certainly be pleased.
Serves 4 to 6
A 5-quart pot is recommended
Ingredients
2 lbs. beef stew meat (beef cubes)
¼ cup flour
½ stick butter
2 medium onions (chopped – about 2 cups)
4 cups beef stock
4 medium potatoes (peeled or unpeeled & cut into 1 inch chunks – about 4 cups)
1 pound carrots (peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks)
2 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup peas (frozen or canned with their liquid)
Optional gravy thickener
2 Tablespoons flour
¼ cup water or room temperature beef broth
Directions
Melt butter in a large pot. Dry the beef with paper towels. Toss with ¼ cup flour. Cook meat (and any remaining flour) in the melted butter until the meat is lightly browned. Add onions and stock. Simmer, partially covered, until the meat is fork tender, about 1 ½ hours – longer if needed. Add potatoes and carrots. Continue simmering, partially covered, until veggies are soft – about 30 minutes then stir in the peas (plus liquid if canned) and heat to warm the peas.
If you like your gravy thicker, dissolve 2 Tablespoons flour in ¼ cup water or broth and stir into the stew after the peas are added. Continue cooking, stirring gently, until the gravy has thickened and bubbles – about 3 minutes.
Cook’s Tip
Choose your potato: Red skinned and Yukon gold both hold their shapes during cooking for a picture perfect stew. Russets, on the other hand, soak up liquid which often causes them to fall apart yielding a rustic look. But both taste good so use whichever potato you like or happen to have on hand.
Pairs well with: Petit Verdot
A full-bodied red, Petit Verdot pairs nicely with this hearty, full-bodied, stew. Local Vintage: Barrel Oak Winery Petit Verdot. $46. barreloak.co
Quick White Chicken Chili
So delicious. So easy. Not your traditional chili but a fancied up, spiced up, crazy–quilt of flavors that’ll stick to your ribs. So yum you won’t be able to stop eating. Guaranteed to take the brrrrr out of your day!
Serves 4 to 6
A 5-quart pot is recommended
Ingredients
½ stick butter
1 Tablespoon chopped garlic (about 6 cloves)
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 medium onion (chopped – about 1 ½ cups)
3 Tablespoons corn starch
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup half & half
4 oz. cream cheese
1 cup corn (frozen or canned with the liquid)
1 (15 oz.) can black beans (rinsed and drained)
1 (15 oz.) can white beans (like cannelloni – rinsed and drained)
1 (10 oz.) can diced tomatoes with green chilies – like Rotel brand)
Meat from a rotisserie chicken (about 4 cups)
For serving – Hot cooked rice, noodles or corn chips
Optional garnish - Tajin (pronounced “ta-heen” – a cayenne pepper based Mexican chili lime seasoning blend)
Directions
Melt butter in a large pot. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper and onion. Cook on low, stirring occasionally, until onion is very soft – about 3 minutes. Whisk in the corn starch, stock, half & half and cream cheese. Simmer on low (uncovered) until the cream cheese melts – about 5 minutes. Stir in the corn, black beans, white beans, tomatoes and chicken that you’ve removed from the bones. Simmer on low (partially covered) about 15 minutes or until it’s reduced to a thickness you like.
Cook’s Tip
Tajin is available in the Mexican food section of grocery stores everywhere. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll use it on everything – even watermelon!
Pairs well with: Chardonnay
Chardonnay is an ideal choice as it complements the chicken, chili, and spices in this stick-to-your-ribs stew. Local Vintage: DuCard Vineyards 2020 Chardonnay. $32. ducardvineyards.com
Red Bean Etouffee
Etouffee (pronounced eh-too-fay) is a Cajun stew that hails from Louisiana rice country. It’s rich and warm and can be spicy or not according to who’s doing the cooking. It’s cozy and comforting, too. Etouffee is always served over rice.
This particular recipe just happens to be vegan (there are no animal ingredients) but there’s a shrimp and sausage, non-vegan variation if you prefer.
Serves 4 to 6
A 5-quart pot is recommended
Ingredients
¼ cup olive oil
6 cloves garlic (about 1 Tablespoon)
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 medium onions (chopped – about 1 ½ cups)
3 to 4 stalks celery (chopped – about 1 cup)
1 medium green pepper (chopped – about 1 cup)
3 or 4 carrots (peeled and shredded – about 1 ½ cups)
2 Tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
2 (29 oz.) cans diced tomatoes (with their juice)
2 cups vegetable broth
2 (15 oz.) cans dark red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)
1 ½ teaspoons salt (or to taste)
For serving - 4 to 6 cups hot, cooked rice; handful of chopped, curly, fresh parsley (no stems)
Directions
Heat the olive oil in a large, deep pot. Add the garlic, pepper, onions, celery, green pepper, carrots. Cook on medium, stirring, until the vegetables soften and are just starting to brown – about 3 minutes. Stir in the rest of the ingredients.
Cook, partially covered on medium low, so it gently bubbles for about 2 hours or until it’s reduced to a thickness you like. Serve over rice and sprinkled with parsley.
Shrimp and Sausage Variation
Use chicken or beef broth.
When the etouffee is almost done, stir in about 3 cups (or to taste) of cooked shrimp and/or sliced, cooked sausage. Partially cover and continue simmering to finish the cooking and heat the additions.
Pairs well with: Cabernet Franc
With its herbaceous aromas and medium body, Cabernet Franc is the perfect complement to the spices in Etouffee. Local Vintage: The Winery at LaGrange’s 2020 Cabernet Franc. $40. wineryatlagrange.com
