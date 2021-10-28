Rooftop Productions, the community theater group of the ARTfactory, has returned to live performances with a production of “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
The group presented shows last weekend and will continue this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon.
“Sweeney Todd” is a dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London.
“Sweeney Todd” has become a worldwide success since being awarded eight Tonys, including best musical, for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s thrilling theatrical treat has shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.
In the infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a barber practice.
Mrs. Lovett’s luck shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.
The show features two unforgettable star turns and some chilling music, said Aaron Furry, music director for this performance.
“Sondheim involves many moving parts and lyrical complexities that aren’t typically seen in traditional musical theater,” Furry added. “Putting a show like this together requires an extremely talented and flexible cast, which we thankfully have.”
The cast and crew are thrilled to be working in live theatre again.
“Sweeney Todd in late October; who could ask for more? Every rehearsal seems to fly by. The production team and cast come prepared to devote 100% and the brilliance of Sondheim’s score and Wheeler’s book keep us motivated to bring it all to life,” said Jason Curtis (Sweeney).
Jennifer Pagnard (Mrs. Lovett) said she is “so excited to be back on stage again doing a show I truly love.”
The cast in addition to Curtis and Pagnard includes:
Matthew August (Anthony Hope)
Shelby Young, (Johanna)
Jay Tilley (Judge Turpin)
Sara Watson (Beggar Woman)
Wyatt Unrue (Tobias)
Henry Kramer (Beadle Bamford)
Rae Ehlen (Jonas Fogg)
Andrew Harasty (Pirelli)
The creative team in addition to Furry includes:
Vince Worthington, director and set design
Gretchen Lamb, choreographer
Nicole Andres, costume design
Ken and Patty Crawley, lighting design.
Mary Beth Toomey, production producer
Lauren Phillips, stage manager
Ted Ballard is the artistic director for Rooftop Productions and is serving as the tech director.
