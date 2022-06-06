“It was game over!” Bay Ridge Equestrian owner Amanda said as she reflected on how her love of horses took shape after taking her first riding lesson at age six. “I started riding at Sunny’s Corner Farm, and actually purchased my first horse Charlie there. He is now 24 years old, and I still have him!”
Bay Ridge Equestrian is a Nokesville equine facility offering riding lessons, horse leasing, horse boarding, and summer camp opportunities. While Amanda’s love of all things horse was born long ago, it was in 2020 that she founded her LLC with the hope of offering a welcoming, family-friendly horse option in the area. The two-barn, 18-stall facility which features an all-weather and lit riding arena, is located two miles off Vint Hill Road and straddles county lines – the farm is in Fauquier, and the home she shares with her eight-year-old son Liam is in Prince William.
A Haymarket native and graduate of Battlefield High School, Amanda has worked in the mental health field in different capacities, focusing on teens from ages 11-17, and also working for two years at the Virginia State Psychiatric Hospital.
“My long-term goal is to eventually combine my love for horses and my work with kids in the mental health field,” she shared. “I would like to have a facility that offers programs for kids that are struggling with mental health, depression, and anxiety.”
Amanda currently works with Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, which is based in California but has residential houses in Northern Virginia.
“The kids come out to Bay Ridge once a month. I have yet to meet a kid that absolutely didn’t want to visit – every child has been very open and excited to pet, hold, and feed an animal; there are always big smiles on their faces when they are at the farm.”
Bay Ridge is home to 20 horses (Bay Ridge-owned and boarded horses) plus an array of other animal friends, including Amis Jojo the donkey and Oreo the goat among others, plus the must-have farm dogs.
“My primary farm dog is Ryker, a yellow lab who does everything on the farm with me, and I also have a ten-year-old mix named Bella, both of which are farm favorites!”
The farm will travel to you for birthday parties, offering pony rides and up-close fun with Amis Jojo and Oreo, too.
Currently, Amanda has three students interested in showing and jumping that participated in their first show in late May.
“We are primarily a hunter/jumper barn, but I truly focus on students of all ages, from children to adults,” she said. “We start at the beginning of horse care by learning how to groom and tack up (how to outfit the horse with the bridle, saddle pad, and saddle). I teach the basics first.”
Last summer, Bay Ridge offered its first horse camp.
“It was kind of a trial run because we were new in the area,” Amanda, who attended similar camps growing up, said. “Generally, each camper is assigned to a horse (or a buddy system with two to a horse). There is a daily riding lesson, a craft, time to learn the anatomy of a horse, saddle, tack, grooming, barn cleaning skills like cleaning buckets and stalls properly, and all-around daily horse care.”
Participants witness the day-in and day-out happenings on the farm, including how the farrier works with the horses’ feet.
“On the last day of camp, the kids show their parents what they have learned.” This year camp will run July 25-29 and is offered to kids seven years old and up. The cost per camper is $380 for the week.
“Show barns can be a little uppity – I grew up with that,” Amanda commented. “I want people to enjoy why we love horses and have fun in a family environment. Of course, there are rules – like kids are not allowed in the horse fields – so we can maintain safety at the farm. There are barns that don’t allow children and we want to be all-inclusive.”
Most of all, as she grows the business with an eye on the future of Bay Ridge, Amanda’s goal is to bring all types of people together for the love of horses. “
“My hope is that Bay Ridge will offer people new beginnings and be a welcoming atmosphere for anyone, of any level.”
For additional information, visit Bayridgeequestrian.org. Call 703-881-2708 or email Bayridgeequestrian20@gmail.com.
This feature appears in the June 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
