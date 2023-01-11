When Joseph Machosky was around 7 years old, he began acting in plays, but it was watching Star Wars movies that really guided him down his current career path. “The whole Star Wars universe, which is super magical, is what got me interested in the filmmaking process - taking a look behind the camera and seeing how everything works,” he says. “I knew then that I'd like to be a director or producer one day.”
A 2022 graduate of Battlefield High School in Haymarket, the 18-year-old is now a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and is following the journey that he believes will lead to his dreams. “The majority of classes I'm taking are film classes,” he says. “Right now, that is cinematic storytelling, the art of storytelling and film history. These are the basic set classes that any freshman has to take when they're in the film school.”
Afterward, he’ll have more freedom in his choice of classes, such as directing and editing courses. Because he also has an interest in the business side of filmmaking, he’s become interested in producing as well. “I didn't really give it a whole lot of thought until recently when I started watching the HBO show Entourage,” says Machosky. “The character’s name is Ari Gold and I like his drive and charisma. It reminds me a lot of my friends from back home because it's a story about this kid and his group of friends from high school. One of them becomes a famous movie star and all his friends work for him.” He’s also a fan of AMCs Breaking Bad and one of his all-time favorite movies is Fight Club.
One major accomplishment that has helped him in pursuit of his goals was being awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. NATAS is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry.
The NATAS Inclusion Scholarship, which Machosky received, is awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color.
“I’m Colombian and Puerto Rican on my mom's side, but it was my dad who actually found out about this scholarship,” he says. “It was definitely a huge honor to be awarded this scholarship, to say the least. It meant a lot to me because it felt like this ambition of mine to become a director or producer was less like a dream and more like a reality.” A major goal of his is to one day work on a Michael Bay movie.
With three other siblings, including twin sister Catherine, a younger brother Michael, a senior in Battlefield High School, and Maria, a freshman at the same school, his parents are also grateful for the scholarship.
“My father, Dwayne, is retired law enforcement and he worked in Fairfax. Now he has a security position at a new resort opening up in D.C. called the Pendry Hotel. My mom, Anna Maria, is a second grade ESOL [English for Speakers of Other Languages] teacher at West Gate Elementary School in Manassas.”
His parents, says Machosky, have always been very supportive of his career aspirations. “They never once said you should look at doing something else or you should consider other options. They’ve also helped me out with the scholarship application.”
In order to be considered for the scholarship, he had to write an essay and send in a short film. The essay was about zip lining. “I worked a zip line job in Middleburg over at the Salamander Resort one summer, and I talked about the skills I learned from doing that.” But, he believes that more than anything, it was his film, Dirty Deeds, that won him the award.
“I've got a friend back home, Luke Peterson, and he works on cars and has a shop in the garage of his house,” says Machosky. “So, when it came time to make the film, I thought of Luke who's got these cool cars and I wrote a story around that. It's about this guy who's fixing up cars for money, but there's a little twist at the end that I won't give away.”
In addition to Luke, he’s thankful for his other friends who helped him with the film: Logan Letcher, and twins Carson and Jackson Skiff. He also used this film to apply to Belmont. “Without them, I wouldn't be where I am now,” he says.
On September 29, Machosky attended the 43rd News & Documentary Emmy® Awards at the Palladium Times Square in New York City to receive his scholarship. They showed a clip of his film, and afterward, he went up on stage and gave a speech. His mom was there to cheer him on.
He’s really happy with his choice of school and being in Nashville. “I'm definitely very excited with the resources and connections it has, and being in this city is super fun. But, another reason I chose Belmont is that it’s traditionally been a music school, and I've been playing the piano for about four or five years and I play a little bit of guitar too,” he says. “When I was looking for a roommate, I wanted somebody who also played an instrument so that we could jam out. My roommate plays guitar and I've been jamming with him and other people around here too.”
He does miss being home though. “It’s been an adjustment. Part of it is just being on my own and meeting new groups of people, but I've been keeping in touch and calling family and friends back home.”
So, one day in the future, when sitting in a movie theater or streaming a movie, watch for the name Joseph Machosky to pop up in the credits. It might even be at the end of a Michael Bay movie.
This feature appears in the January issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies of it at these locations.
