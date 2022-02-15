In observance of Black History Month, the Prince William County Black History Committee will host a live virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 19, featuring local professionals discussing mental, physical, dental and internal health.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with a health and wellness panel focused on the theme of “Black Health and Wellness.”
The theme acknowledges the legacy of Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine as well as other practitioners throughout the African diaspora. The theme also considers the activities, rituals and initiatives that Black communities have practiced to improve wellbeing.
Scheduled to appear on the panel are Dr. Nahee Williams McDonald of Precious Smiles of Virginia pediatric dentistry; Dr. Aminah Jones, a family and lifestyle medicine physician; Thesa Cowart, Art Square Jr, and Laurie Wilson with the Prince William County Community Services Board, and physical health professionals.
Moderators for the panel will be Keona Palmer, vice-chair of the Prince William County Black History Committee, and Sgt. Byron Jenkins of the Prince William County Police Department.
