The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual artist talk featuring James Brown Jr. in celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 5.
The talk will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
Brown’s exhibit, “Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” will be featured during the month of February at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
Brown creates his art in several mediums from works on paper to textiles of different fibers. He embroiders, does hand stitching, paints on silk and has embraced the process of painting with wool fibers, or felting. Brown is a traditionalist and visionary. He believes we are spiritual beings connected to the universe and says his dreams play a tremendous part in influencing his work.
Visit bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt to register to attend the virtual artist talk.
