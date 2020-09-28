Popular D.C. eatery Bob & Edith’s Diner recently opened its fifth location at 5050 Lee Highway in Arlington, despite COVID-19-related delays.
The new restaurant welcomed more customers than anticipated in its first week (both on- and off-premise), the company said in a news release.
The new location has special significance to owner Greg Bolton.
“My dad worked at this very location 65 years ago, before he opened the first Bob & Edith’s Diner,” he said. “I worked at this location when I was 17, and now my kids and grandkids will own the location where their grandfather once worked.”
The 50-year-old, family-owned and operated business traditionally thrived off dine-in sales, and had to make operational changes to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diner made a quick pivot to implement new technology, update packaging to better accommodate pickup and delivery, create a digital-friendly menu and utilize third-party delivery apps. Today, they are operating at 50% dine-in sales and 50% off-premise sales.
Bob & Edith’s Diner is partnered with Fransmart, thefranchise development company behind the growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their development partner to grow the brand.
Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe believes the concept’s resiliency and continued growth signals strong opportunity for potential franchisees.
“The best way to tell if a restaurant concept is successful is to see if the insiders are reinvesting into more locations,” said Rowe. “Bob & Edith’s Diner continues to grow because customers love it, and these restaurants are busy to the point where the insiders see reinvesting any profits into more locations is giving the best returns on profits, and creating a stronger foundation as they expand nationally.”
The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States.
To learn more about Bob & Edith’s Diner franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/bob-ediths-diner/.
