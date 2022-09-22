Are you struggling to pick your next read but know what genre you like? Looking for a new book, but would love some recommendations from a librarian? Want to get that and some free snacks? Prince William Public Libraries is now offering YA Book Boxes and Adulting 101 Kits for teens to reserve online and pick up at any of our 12 branches.
YA Book Boxes
Book subscription boxes are popular among teen readers, but they cost money. The library’s YA Book Box, designed for ages 12 and up, is free and is carefully created based on your request so you get a new book and snacks each time.
Interested teen readers fill out an online form so library staff can curate a box to suit their interests. Questions include preferred genres, subject material to avoid, drink and snack preferences, and so on. The box will include a book, snack, drink, and occasionally an ARC (advanced reader copy). A library card is needed to put the box on hold, and the box and library book must be returned. All other items are for you to keep! The online form can be found at pwcva.gov/department/library/young-adult-book-box.
Adulting 101 Kits
Adulting 101 Kits are also available. A backpack with a binder of information can be checked out at any time or placed on hold through the library catalog by searching “learning circle adulting kit bag” at pwcva.gov/library. The binder has sewing tips, recipes, resources for LGBT+ patrons, a list of textbook rental sites, and more. For convenience, the backpack and binder are checked out as a pair and should be returned together. Books inside the backpack are related to adulting and are checked out to you individually with the backpack, but don’t need to be returned with the backpack and the binder at the same time. This kit is perfect for soon-to-be high school graduates and new college students.
Prince William Public Libraries offers both in-person and virtual programs like Dungeons & Dragons for Teens, Take and Make craft kits, and Teen Advisory Groups. For upcoming programs, visit the Events section at pwcva.gov/library
Photos Courtesy Prince William Public Libraries
