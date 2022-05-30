As a kid, Jack Bresnahan of Gainesville was the self-designated Master of Ceremonies for his family. As the MC, he would host contests, often leading the group in American Ninja Warrior-style challenges or a Jeopardy board trivia game with post-it notes. So watching him create and build a Blitzball league during a pandemic was not surprising at all for those who know and love him.
In 2016, while watching baseball videos on YouTube, Jack took notice of Blitzball content. He made some mental notes and began to experiment with the sport in his driveway with a few friends. As a baseball player, the similarities between the two sports was intriguing.
Four years later, during the lockdown that left him and his friends bored and missing their usual sports, he thought he’d simply get some people together safely in the outdoors and take the blitzball thing up a notch.
“With Covid as the catalyst, it brought everyone together,” says Jack. The appeal was partly fresh air, partly sports, and mostly socializing.
In the very early stages, it involved just Jack, his sister, and a few friends. They were all playing casually but the more they recorded and posted their games on YouTube, awareness began to build. When Jack mentioned a possible trophy for playoffs, the game started to mean something. The competitive aspect shifted. All this time practicing and playing in the driveway served as a stepping stone between playing for fun and becoming the competitive Gainesville Blitzball League that exists today.
Some of the first and original leagues of this unique sport set the path towards what is now known as the Gainesville Blitzball League. These teams, like the Blitzball Bombers, were just up and coming. Five years later, it all would come full circle when Jack’s team played against the teams he watched as a kid.
In January of 2022, the Gainesville Blitzball League was invited to the Givens Back 5th Annual Blitzball Tournament in Tampa, Florida. This event, hosted by professional baseball player Michael Givens, included 12 teams and the GVBL made the top 8 bracket.
“It was so nice to have new competition; that made it really exciting,” says Jack.
“All the players are invested in the sport; they take the drafts seriously; they take it all seriously,” says Jack. In the Gainesville league that includes 32 players, the youngest player is 16 and the oldest is 20. Everyone pressures each other to be better, all while genuinely enjoying the game.
Jack explains that, in addition to the fact that it is really fun, the backyard, homespun element is what makes Blitzball so appealing.
Each player gets a lot of playing time, which can be different from recreational sports. Teams are condensed and pitchers get consistent pitching time. In the field, there is a pitcher and only three other players. The angle of the field is around 60 degrees, while a baseball diamond is 90. This makes it more difficult to hit into the field, yet easier to get to the bases as they are closer together.
One aspect of the game that is most enjoyable to Jack is the movement of the ball. While a baseball moves through the air because of its seams, the blitzball’s outer shell is made of pentagons and hexagons. The blitzball is a middle ground between a baseball and a wiffle ball. It is lighter and more susceptible to movement, and more fun to grip and spin as you pitch. Jack even finds that this sport has contributed to his pitching skills, because the repetitive throwing action transfers to baseball.
Jack sees Blitzball being a part of his future for sure, although he may need to step back a little when he starts at James Madison University in the Fall. But he hopes the game will continue to catch on in the community and that others will help the league succeed and grow.
“It’s a really, really fun sport and it’s honestly at the point where it is at its steepest incline in growth,” says Jack. “As long as people keep showing up,” says Jack, “the Gainesville Blitzball League is only going to get bigger.”
A little more about Jack – and Blitzball – from mom, Holly
Blitzball is an amped-up version of whiffle ball, but it’s much more interesting in that the ball is designed to allow pitchers of all skill levels to pitch curveballs, sinkers, and sliders. Leagues have been springing up around the country in recent years, primarily dominated by teens and twenty-somethings.
I don’t really know how or when my son first became aware of the sport of Blitzball, but he started playing with just a handful of guys from the neighborhood in the driveway, in large part to perfect his pitching and get a handle on how best to refine play of the game.
Back in around 2018, his league began to grow, but it was mostly recreational play in the form of pick-up games, and again, another excuse to work on his pitching. As he continued to put players and teams together to play informally, he created a YouTube channel that documented the matchups. He would commentate the games and interview players including the “player of the game” for post-game commentary.
Fast forward to 2020, when he started getting more guys together who needed an outlet – something to do in their new world of virtual school and virtual everything.
He now has over 30 players representing 6 Major League Baseball teams, including players from several area high schools and three counties.
Jack has leveraged natural leaderships skills, love of rules and officiating games, and created the only known teen Blitzball league in Northern Virginia. The players are genuinely invested in the league and Jack involves all of them in discussions of how they can improve the league for future seasons.
While his “passion pastime” might not be considered a community service in a strict sense, several parents have approached me to tell me how grateful they were that their sons were involved in the league, that they were getting outside, and getting fresh air and exercise. The parents were quite surprised at how organized and professionally run the league has been.
One parent recently joked with me that Jack’s on his way to becoming Commissioner of Major League Baseball!
GVBL has received sponsorships from the official Blitzball organization, which has supplied them with free game gear, and from Long Ball Licorice, who has sent Jack free product which he talks about on his channel.
In his spare time outside of school, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in the Cambridge Programme, Jack plays baseball and umps for two local baseball leagues. He loves it, and he absolutely loves umping games with the younger players.
Check out blitzball and the Gainesville Blitzball League!
GVBL Channel: https://youtube.com/c/GainesvilleBlitzballLeague
Instagram: @gainesvilleblitzballleague
The Givens Back Foundation: https://thegivensback.org/
Official Blitzball: https://www.blitzball.com/
This feature appears in the June issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.