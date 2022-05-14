On a cold December day, the Piedmont Predators were finishing up their practice. Among them was 13-year-old Ethan Bernier of Gainesville. Completely covered in his helmet, pads, gloves, and leg-guards, he stopped goals from shots taken by other players in a rapid-fire drill. And he was completely undeterred. As the super-fast rock-solid projectiles headed towards him, he did his best to block every shot.
This is a familiar afternoon setting for Ethan. Currently a student at Gainesville Middle School, he spends the day taking advanced level classes, working on his already terrific trombone skills, and practicing hockey with the Piedmont Predators. He does all this while maintaining honor roll status and participating in Boy Scouts. Recently he was promoted to Star Scout; the third highest rank a scout can achieve.
When asked what a typical week looks like for Ethan, his father Jason said, “He goes to school all day. On Mondays we have scout meetings, Tuesdays he has hockey, Wednesdays he usually has a hockey lesson. On Thursdays there’s another hockey practice, so Friday is really his only day off unless he has a middle school game.”
He also has hockey games on the weekends.
There aren’t too many adults who could keep up with that schedule, never mind a 13-year-old middle school student.
Like lots of kids his age, Ethan’s tried activities that weren’t for him. Things like robotics and being part of the school council. Excelling in hockey, the trombone, scouting, and academics are much more his style.
“I think he has gotten one B his entire life,” said Jason.
Ethan’s scouting activities started in the first grade and, while he can’t devote as much time to pursuing merit badges during the school year due to the demands of his classes and hockey schedule, he appreciates the opportunities he’s given to try new things.
Like what? Scuba diving for instance.
In 2020, Ethan received his scuba diving certification and says that, while it’s difficult to do, “I think that if I put the time into it, I’ll eventually get good at it.”
Surely being involved in this many activities and completing all the work associated with them can be a daunting task, especially for someone so young. However, when asked about how he handles the workload Ethan responded with his characteristic maturity.
“It’s kind of hard, but I’ve been doing it for so long that I’ve gotten used to it. It’s actually pretty fun because you get to accomplish a lot and you get to do what you want to do.”
Even the high school level classes he takes seem not to faze him.
“There’s a bit more to the curriculum and I think you do one or two more units, and the class is a bit more fast paced, but that’s it.”
To keep up with the workload, Ethan said he usually completes his homework when gets home from school or at dismissal time. This leaves him time for other activities including those he enjoys just for fun.
“I like to play video games with my friends, and really like older games from the late 1990s and early 2000s.”
This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle. Get your copy here!
