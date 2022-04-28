Historic Brentsville will mark its bicentennial April 30 with a celebration entailing mock trials, historic tradespeople, markets, food, music and more.
Also on display will be the historic courthouse’s new LoveWork Installation.
"Not only are these pieces designed to draw attention to various sites throughout the commonwealth, they are also a great way to showcase a site’s theme – whether it be history, nature, food or drink, and it provides a fun photo-op,” said Paige Gibbons-Backus, historic site manager of the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre & Lucasville School, said in a news release.
Officials say the Prince William Office of Historic Preservation has been discussing a "LOVE" sign awhile.
"Every time we traveled to a historic site or attended a conference, we would see a LOVE sign and get excited,” Gibbons-Backus said. “With the 200th anniversary of Brentsville, this was the perfect opportunity to add a LOVE sign to one of our sites.”
Built out of metal and PVC by Prince William County Parks and Recreation tradesmen, the sign includes a decal at the bottom to tie in the brickwork found around the historic Brentsville site, according to the release. The hashtag #VirginiaisforHistoryLovers is included on the sign to highlight Brentsville’s 200th Anniversary.
Prince William's Office of Historic Preservation worked closely with the Virginia Tourism Corporation on the project.
Saturday’s free event at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.