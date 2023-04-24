BrewWorks, an outdoor festival of beer, wine and spirit tastings is scheduled at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday, May 20.
The event will be from noon until 7 p.m.
In addition to sampling microbrews, wine and spirits, participants can enjoy delicious food and lawn games while listening to local bands throughout the day. A variety of food trucks will also be on campus for the duration of the event.
During the festival, the Workhouse’s art galleries, artist studios, gift shop and Lucy Burns Museum will be open to explore.
The event will showcase about 15 local breweries, three wineries and two spirit distilleries. Participating vendors are expected to include Bunnyman Brewing, Ono Brewing Company, Mustang Sally Brewing Company and Buskey Cider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.