Burn Boot Camp has opened its third Northern Virginia location in the Fair Lakes Promenade Shopping Center and plans to open a fourth site, in Westfields, later this fall.
The group fitness business is owned by Fairfax native Jon Metzger and his wife, Rebecca, who also have locations in Gainesville and South Riding.
Metzger attended Lake Braddock High School and was a pitcher for the University of Virginia baseball team. After a six-year professional baseball career with the Kansas City Royals organization, Jon and his wife founded Burn Boot Camp.
“As a former professional athlete, I am amazed how I am continuously challenged during every camp, every day. I am challenged both mentally and physically,” Metzger said. “The unique opportunity to allow members at any fitness level to workout side by side and be challenged together really makes a difference."
Burn Boot Camp offers group ﬁtness workouts to members led by certiﬁed trainers in an atmosphere that has the beneﬁts of personal training with the community support of group ﬁtness. Camps are 45-minutes long and are a combination of strength and high-intensity interval training. Camps are held on a "floating Floor," which protects members’ joints and helps prevent injury.
"The experience we offer at our Burn Boot Camp locations is something Rebecca and I are truly proud of and extremely passionate about,” Metzger said.
Camps are designed to ensure no two workouts are the same. Burn Boot Camp also offers complimentary Childwatch.
For more information email fairlakesva@burnbootcamp.com or visit www.burnbootcamp.com/fair-lakes-va.
