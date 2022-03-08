The Dulles Greenway will host its second annual Run The Greenway race on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The family-friendly race will start and finish at the Dulles Greenway’s Mainline Toll Plaza, and runners can choose from a 5K, 10K, 800-meter Kids Fun Run and a virtual race option. The annual community race serves as a fundraising vehicle for 22 participating local charities.
“We are honored to continue Run The Greenway’s important fundraising partnerships with local non-profit organizations that make significant positive contributions to our community,” said Terry Hoffman, Public and Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. “The Greenway is excited to welcome the region’s runners and their families to the second annual Run The Greenway race. More than 1,200 runners from across the DC region participated in last year’s inaugural race, which supported 27 local non-profit organizations. This year we hope to see even more runners lace up their shoes to Run The Greenway.”
In May 2021, the inaugural Run The Greenway race raised over $156,000 for local Loudoun County non-profits. This year, the Dulles Greenway will donate $5,000, $2,000, and $1,000 to the top three participating charities with the most registered runners. The toll road will also donate $5,000 each to the top large and small fundraising organizations, and $5,000 to a select charity on behalf of the top fundraising individual. The full list of participating charities is below:
- All Ages Read Together (AART)
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
- Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department (AVFRD)
- BetterALife Inc.
- Dulles Area Transportation Association
- Dulles South Food Pantry
- ECHO
- Friends of Homeless Animals
- Great Falls Reston Soccer Club
- Help For Others
- Loudoun Cares
- Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/ Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS)
- Loudoun Free Clinic
- Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy
- Morven Park
- Ryan Bartel Foundation
- Sara’s Act of Kindness
- Step Sisters
- The Arc of Loudoun
- The Salvation Army
- The YMCA
- Tree of Life Ministries
Online registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Dulles/RunTheGreenway. Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice. Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third place winners in the 5K and 10K races, and all 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run participants will receive Run The Greenway finisher medals. April 15 is the last day to register for pre-mailed packets to ensure participants will receive their race shirt and bib by mail. After April 15, runners can pick up their race packet at the Dulles Greenway office on Friday, May 6.
For more information about Run The Greenway, please visit https://www.dullesgreenway.com/run-the-greenway/. If you’re interested in becoming an event sponsor, please visit https://www.dullesgreenway.com/become-a-sponsor/.
