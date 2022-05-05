Capital One Center is planning a Perch Putt preview weekend on May 21 and 22 with a sneak peak of its new 18-hole miniature putt putt course and food trucks atop The Perch in Tysons.
The Perch is a 2.5-acre public park 11 stories in the sky anchored by Starr Hill Biergarten, an amphitheater, games plaza, sculpture garden, lawn and dog park – and now, Perch Putt and food trucks will join the scene.
During the “Perchfest Spring Edition,” guests can play putt putt, enjoy live music, visit community vendors and play lawn games, while supporting the festival’s charity partner, Best Buddies of Northern Virginia and DC. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and guests must register online. Donations to Best Buddies are encouraged and can be made through their website.
"Capital One Center is delighted to celebrate the next phase of The Perch, which has become an unparalleled rooftop experience and dynamic gathering place for our community and Capital One associates,” said Meghan Trossen, manager of Capital One Center’s marketing and community affairs. “Our intention with Perchfest is to create a signature spring and fall event our guests look forward to every year.”
Event guests will experience a sneak peek of the food trucks –- all retro-themed vehicles dating back to the 1950s and 1970s which were lifted up by cranes to The Perch. Additionally, Starr Hill will release an easy-drinking Perchfest Session IPA at the festival.
Perchfest will include a “Kids Party” on Saturday, May 21, from noon until 3 p.m., with children's events featuring face- painting and a puppy party with Wolf Trap Animal Rescue on the Great Lawn.
The event will run from noon until 11 p.m. on May 21 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 22. The Perch is at 1803 Capital One Drive, at Route 123 and the Beltway.
Local bands performing at Perchfest include:
Saturday, May 21:
- Noon: Pebble to Pearl
- 2:30 p.m.: Nowhere Men
- 5 p.m.: Bobby Ryan Band
- 8 p.m. KleptoRadio
Sunday, May 22:
- Noon: Run for Cover
- 3 p.m.: Starting Early
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.