Events such as 9/11 and school shootings are responsible for terrorizing countless innocents, leaving many dead and others scarred for life. Playwrights Julie Jensen And Sarah Tuft recognized the need for these tragic stories to be told. Through their respective one act plays, Mockingbird and 110 Stories, the writers emphasize a missing link between people who are actually dealing with inner anxiety and trauma and people who are just watching from the background. Mockingbird tells the story of an autistic child, whose brother was recently killed in a school shooting. With her father too grief-stricken to assist her, she must navigate the world without the help of her older brother to catch her when she's falling. 110 Stories tells the stories of select witnesses of 9/11, each with a different horrifying account of the events of September 11th, 2001. In an afternoon full of melancholy, horror, and grief, as well as purposeful moments of humor, Woodbridge High School put on a spectacular sequence of one acts, collectively called Through the Eyes, which left the audience in tears and with a newfound perspective on death up-close.
Kaylie Farfan as Caitlin in Mockingbird dazzled the audience with strong character movement and diction. She had a clearly well-thought out approach to playing an eleven year-old with a developmental disorder, and the social anxiety she felt because of her autism shone in her performance. Adding to this feeling of anxiety was clever ensemble movement. The audience could feel Caitlin's heart beat when the entire cast beat their chests in unison, greatly elevating the show's emotional intensity.
Donovyn James' absolutely charming performance as Michael, Caitlin's first-grader friend, warmed the audience's hearts with an impeccable imitation of a six year-old and perfectly-timed comedic relief. In the same show, age was perfectly clear in Sadie Sullivan's performance as fifth grader Emma. Her vocal and physical choices left the audience with no doubt that she was a fifth grade girl.
Flashes of red as well as key moments of dim lighting emphasized the dark and urgent moods of the shows. Lighting played a big role in adding intensity to each of the one acts. Lighting design by Skyler Hill, David Method, and Logan Shreve is to be commended for setting the mood of these dark shows. Sound designers Skyler Hill, Xavier Mosier, and Sadie Sullivan provided a clever transition from one play to the other by playing familiar bird sounds at the beginning of 110 Stories.
The 110 Stories cast as an ensemble left a permanent mark on the audience's hearts, and some individuals stuck out especially. Actresses such as Yasmin Kettani and Lillie Cooper left big impressions with their respective characters Karen Slade and Natalie Roundtree. Kettani did not drop her physicality for a second: she nailed the stances and mannerisms of an adult woman and mother. Cooper's calm tones and subtle emotional intensity made her character an absolute pleasure to watch.
Woodbridge High School's Through the Eyes beautifully combined two very serious plays into one night of emotional intensity. By presenting pain and trauma due to mass murder in a completely new way, the two casts left an indelible mark on the audience's hearts.
