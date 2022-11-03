The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12.
The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
Set on Prince Edward Island in Canada, the story follows Anne Shirley, a young orphan sent by mistake to siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who’d asked for a boy. Anne makes several missteps as she finds her friends, and herself, growing up in her new small town. From fighting with the boys in class to falling off the school roof, the play is fun and family-friendly.
The play is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 classic “Anne of Green Gables,” which was also turned into a Canadian television series that aired on Netflix called “Anne with an E.”
The play is directed by Darcy Heisey.
Tickets are available for all shows at eventbrite.com/e/anne-of-green-gables-tickets-407340545537.
Castaways Repertory Theatre is a nonprofit community theater in Woodbridge. It was formed in 1981.
