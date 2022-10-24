This October we’re sharing ideas from the Artifcts community to help even those of you who may think you have no interest in family history find some value in a month dedicated to exactly that. Use the month as an excuse or opportunity to get to know and capture your own family history and legacy a bit better. We’ve organized our suggestions into a few categories.

Research, Document and Preserve

“I’ve spent so much time and money researching all of this history, and I have the files, but I really haven’t taken that next step to share with my extended or even immediate family. Without me they’d have to figure out how it all connects all over again.”

Sound familiar? If you can relate, here are some tips:

- Purchase a second research subscription for someone who can pick up the research alongside you to carry it forward to the next generation. Guide them through the myriad of resources online and through special archives and libraries as well as in your own family collection.

- Take a class or catch a speaker! You can find a plethora of them by searching online or go local. Check your library, community center, museums, or local genealogical society for special events this month (and beyond).

- Self-publish a book(let) to document your research findings in black and white. Distribute during a family reunion, taking preorders (and payments) ahead of time.

Share the History

The reality is not all families have a family keeper, that person who by choice or default holds onto the heirlooms, photos, recipes and slews of documents that represent sometimes generations of a family’s history. Or maybe you are the last keeper or recent inheritor of all this family history and are thinking, “Now what?”

- Philanthropic donations. Consider galleries, libraries, research centers, foundations and museums with specialties that may overlap with your items.

- Archival donations. Transform your personal family history into elements of a shared community history by offering your items to professional archives. What types of items might fit this category? As a starter: original works of fiction or non-fiction; scrapbooks, journals, letters and diaries; original business materials (certificates, advertising, shares, board documents, voting records); media (photographs, slides, film, even websites too). You can learn more at the Society of American Archivists at https://www2.archivists.org/publications/brochures/donating-familyrecs.

And Don’t Forget to Artifct!

At Artifcts.com, photos, recipes and objects come alive through stories and histories, as well as with supplementary video and audio snippets. Each is easily accessible and shareable from Artifcts – no digging through chats, emails, cloud folders etc. And you don’t get just one crack at it. You can edit and share through time, collecting more information and more versions of the ‘real story,’ as you go.

Heather Nickerson is co-founder and CEO of Artifcts. Headquartered in Prince William County, Artifcts is an online and app-based platform that allows you to capture, preserve and share the history, memories, and stories behind all your stuff! What will you Artifct first?