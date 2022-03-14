Hey, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, right? This year, we’ll be sipping our green beer on Thursday, March 17, so to put you in the mood and arm you with some ideas, we share our list of hot spots and bakeries here.
Molly’s Irish Pub, 36 Main St, Warrenton, (540) 349-5300
One of Old Town Warrenton’s favorite hotspots, Molly’s Irish Pub will open early for St. Patrick's Day, serving Irish breakfast and their special Paddy's Day menu all day. Visit the website for information on the annual Molly’s Wearin’ of the Green 5k to benefit wounded warriors.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 380 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, (540) 359-6937
Amanda and Jerry O’Brien of O’Brien’s Irish Pub are throwing a 4-day, all weekend kind of party for St. Patrick’s Day. There will be Irish dancers and dance lessons, live music, food specials, kids activities, and plans to take the party outside if possible.
Preston's Pub, 9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park, (703) 686-4191
Preston’s Pub will feature both food and drink specials for the big day. “Our biggest food seller is our homemade corned beef and cabbage entrée,” said owner Sean P. McNamara. “That will be back along with our Irish Egg rolls.” The pub has partnered with Bushmills to feature a pint of Guinness and a shot of Bushmills for $12, and a Bushmills green tea shot for $6. The Boyle School of Irish Dance will be there the Saturday before at 5:30 p.m. and on St. Paddy’s day at 8 p.m.
Old Towne Sports Pub, 8971 Center Street, Manassas, (703) 369-1782
Old Towne Sports Pub throws their main St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 12, the day of the Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Pub opens at 8 a.m., and will feature Irish folk music performer Tim Trant from 9-11a.m. After the parade, Chris and Company perform from 1:30-5:30 p.m, then it’s the Trey Schneider duo from 9pm-midnight. The party features an outside bar with tents and heaters, food and drink specials, and bagpipers. Of note: All on duty police officers and firefighters get 10% off their meals.
Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, (540) 423-1032
Located at Old House Vineyards in Culpeper, The Pub is a 21 and over establishment adjacent to the Brewery Taproom. Featuring a stone fireplace, intricate Red Stag Head bar, and a window into the brewery production area, the views overlook the fields of estate barley. “We always have festivities planned for March 17th (Noon – 9 p.m.) including food, collectible buttons, music, and of course, plenty of beer!” said Ryan Kearney of Old House Vineyards.
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
