What is “inclusive programming?” This type of programming and learning is for children with additional learning needs and special requirements but is done in a mainstream environment.
At Haymarket Gainesville Library, we have been offering a variety of inclusive and diverse programs to help meet that need for some time. The Adapted Story Time, a monthly special program, is one example.
Adapted Story Time is a great way for children to learn group dynamics, improve social skills, share, and more. These story times are created using a combination of gross and fine motor play along with stories and songs. Children are encouraged to express themselves in a diverse learning environment. These story times also allow parents of children with disabilities to connect with other parents to share resources and ideas.
Most importantly, we hope to encourage reading and learning and set up children for success as they prepare to enter preschool settings where these skills will be important.
We have also been offering the Building Buddies program, which originated as a parent/child group welcoming all abilities to come together for stories and networking. Recently, it split into two groups: Building Buddies for children and Different Dream Parenting for parents to support and network with other parents. These groups are geared to all ages and all abilities.
The best thing about inclusive programming is that it is just that – inclusive and for everyone! We encourage you to check out the programs listed here and join us.
Adapted Story Time
Ages 3 – 6
Locations: Chinn Park; Haymarket Gainesville
Join us for an interactive experience that will engage your child with short stories, songs, fingerplays, and fun activities for both parents and kids, and all appropriate for young children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.
For dates, times, and to register, click here.
Do Re Read Mi a Story
Ages 3–6
Locations: Dale City; Haymarket Gainesville
Do Re Read Mi a Story is a music therapy program designed for children of all abilities, including those with autism and other disabilities.
For dates, times, and to register, click here.
Building Buddies: Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES @theLibrary
All Ages/Families
Location: Haymarket Gainesville
Meet in the Community Room for this inclusive program. We build friendships, networks, and fun for our diverse, special needs communities. We will play games, talk, and read. Everyone is welcome. Contact Ncolebank@pwcgov.org if you have questions or more information.
For dates, times, and to register, click here.
Different Dream Parenting: Virtual
All Ages/Families
Meet us in the WebEx Online Room for this inclusive parental support program where we are building friendships, networks, and fun throughout our diverse, special needs communities. We will be discussing practical guides to raising a child with special needs. We are here to help you with your journey!
For dates, times, and to register, click here.
