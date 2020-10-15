Do you love to draw and want to explore line, shape, texture and value in a manner that conveys drama and mystique? Try the visually powerful medium of charcoal.
We will experiment with additive and subtractive applications using charcoal pencils and sticks and learn blending tools and techniques to manipulate the medium for a wide variety of effects. This class is for ages 13 to Adult.
Charcoal Drawing class at the ARTfactory
Tuition: $84 (Members receive 15% discount)
Register by November 2 for 10% tuition discount for non members and a 25% discount for members
Tues/Thurs November 10-November 19
(4 Days) 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Instructor Emily Thomson
Pre-registration required. Sign up online at: virginiartfactory.org/calendar or call the ARTfactory at (703) 330-2787, business hours are Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art, dance and drama classes, camps and events are also offered throughout the year.
Learn more at www.virginiaartfactory.org or call 703-330-2787.
(Formerly known as Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PWC, the Candy Factory)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.