Complaining about the high cost of groceries? I certainly am. Bet you are, too.
What we need are cheap eats – and we need them now!
Grab your grocery list and do battle with those high prices. You can economize without sacrificing favorite foods. Here’s some ideas to get you going.
Minute Marinara
Everybody loves pasta. The good news is that it can be one of the cheapest meals you put on the table. But, if you’re buying sauce in a jar, you’re wasting money. This quick and easy sauce is pure Italian at half the cost (or more!) of the jarred stuff.
Ditch name-brand pasta, too. Give store brands a try. You’ll save a bundle.
Makes about 4 cups sauce
Recommended pan size - 10 to 12 inches round X 2 ½ inches deep (not cast iron)
Ingredients
1/3 cup olive oil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 Tablespoon chopped garlic (2 to 4 cloves)
1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes
1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes (and their juice)
3/4 teaspoon dried oregano or Italian herb blend
Salt to taste (about 1 teaspoon)
Directions
Heat olive oil, pepper, and garlic in a large skillet till the garlic softens - about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, any juice, oregano (or herb blend), and salt. Bring to boil. Reduce heat so the sauce gently bubbles and cook, uncovered, till it’s reduced by half – about 10 minutes.
Home Made Biscuit Mix (Think Bisquick)
The year was 1930. Carl Smith, a sales executive for General Mills, was traveling by train to San Francisco. He loved the biscuits served for breakfast and asked the cook how he made them. The cook showed Smith a blend of flour, salt, baking powder, and lard that he premixed before every trip. On the train, all he had to do was add milk. Smith took the idea back to General Mills and it became Bisquick. Make your own for half the price. It’s easy!
Ingredients
8 cups flour
1 1/3 cups canola oil (other oils not recommended)
4 teaspoons salt
4 Tablespoons baking powder
Using an electric mixer, thoroughly combine the ingredients – about 2 minutes. Keeps indefinitely in the fridge. Use cup for cup in any recipe calling for Bisquick or biscuit mix.
Biscuit Mix Coffee Cake
There must be thousands of recipes for yummy things that start with biscuit mix. Here’s my fav coffee cake recipe.
Makes 1 (9 inch) cake
Uses a 9 inch springform pan
Streusel
1 cup biscuit mix
1 cup brown sugar
½ stick butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Cake Batter
2 cups biscuit mix
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 eggs
2/3 cup plant or dairy milk
Icing
3/4 cup powdered sugar (sifted)
2 Tablespoons plant or dairy milk (approximately)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 inch spring form pan or coat with baking spray.
Using a fork, blend streusel ingredients till crumbly. Set aside.
Whisk all batter ingredients together till smooth. Spread ¾ of the batter into the pan. Sprinkle streusel evenly over batter. Dollop remaining batter over streusel. Using a table knife, swirl batter and streusel together. Bake in preheated oven till nicely browned – about 40 minutes. Cool in pan.
To serve, remove cake from pan and put on a plate. For the icing, add milk to the powdered sugar a little at a time until it’s a consistency that easily runs off a spoon. Drizzle icing over cake.
Oh So Easy, Tomato Soup
Have you seen the price of canned soups lately? Ridiculous!
For about the same price as a can of the condensed stuff, you can whip up a pot full of tomato soup guaranteed to make your grilled cheese sandwich proud.
Ingredients
1 (29 oz.) can tomato sauce
½ (29 oz.) can plant or dairy milk (about 2 cups or to taste)
Directions
Whisk together in a medium pot and bring almost to the boil. That’s it!
Fabulous Vinaigrette
For a fraction of the cost of bottled salad dressing, you can add upscale restaurant taste to your salads. Perfect as is or jazz it up with fresh or dried herbs.
Ingredients
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Directions
Whisk or shake everything together. Store in the fridge.
***
About this Article
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations:https://piedmontlifestyle.com/pick-up-a-copy-of-the-magazines/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.