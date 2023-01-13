The Salvation Army’s 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $9,100 in donations in its final days, wrapping up with $24,728 in total contributions.
The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, had a goal this year of $50,000 to mark its 50th year. An anonymous contributor pledged to match up to $25,000 in contributions.
The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families with utility bills, food and other needs.
A total of $9,120 of donations were received in the past week:
Woodbridge Rotarian/Woodbridge Garden Club, $3,000
Kiwanis Club of Woodbridge, $1,000
Katherine P., Stuart and Lauren McCray of Woodbridge, $100
Michael R. Sassone of Bristow, $50
Thomas M. and Geraldine M. Brooks of Woodbridge, $50
Shirley Rice of Manassas, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $110
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous match, $4,560
“We would like to thank all our friends and neighbors who stepped up and supported the campaign this year,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “In particular, thanks to the donor who matched the contributions, helping to make this one of the most successful Christmas Basket campaigns ever.”
