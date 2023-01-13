Red kettle
Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $9,100 in donations in its final days, wrapping up with $24,728 in total contributions. 

The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, had a goal this year of $50,000 to mark its 50th year. An anonymous contributor pledged to match up to $25,000 in contributions.

The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families with utility bills, food and other needs. 

A total of $9,120 of donations were received in the past week:

  • Woodbridge Rotarian/Woodbridge Garden Club, $3,000

  • Kiwanis Club of Woodbridge, $1,000

  • Katherine P., Stuart and Lauren McCray of Woodbridge, $100

  • Michael R. Sassone of Bristow, $50

  • Thomas M. and Geraldine M. Brooks of Woodbridge, $50

  • Shirley Rice of Manassas, $100

  • Anonymous, $100

  • Anonymous, $110

  • Anonymous, $50

  • Anonymous match, $4,560

“We would like to thank all our friends and neighbors who stepped up and supported the campaign this year,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “In particular, thanks to the donor who matched the contributions, helping to make this one of the most successful Christmas Basket campaigns ever.”

       

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.