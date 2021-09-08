The ARTfactory in Manassas has opened a new exhibit called “To the Point,” a group exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America.
Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of “painting in color.” Colored pencil artists use the point of their pencils to lay down color and give form to their compositions, much like water-media artists use brushes.
These strokes reflect the characteristics of the individual artist’s technique. The results can be very saturated and painterly or carefully placed whisper strokes of color. The works included in the exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world.
A district chapter of the national Colored Pencil Society of America, the Metro Washington Chapter was formed in 1994 and has over 50 members primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington.
