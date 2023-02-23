Laughs and applause could be heard throughout the Electric Palm Restaurant in Woodbridge one night earlier this month.
Semper K9 Assistance Dogs, a nonprofit based in Catlett, hosted a comedy show fundraiser in collaboration with Dewayne White Comedy to aid in the nonprofit’s mission of rescuing dogs and veterans.
Christopher Baity and his wife, Amanda, founded Semper K9 in 2014 to enhance the quality of life for disabled service members and their families by providing them with custom-trained service dogs for psychiatric alert and mobility challenges, all free of charge to the veterans. All of the dogs they provide are rescued or donated and fully trained before being homed with the veteran.
Baity’s passion toward dogs and giving back to the community remained strong after his time in the Marine Corps, where he was a military working dog handler. He has over 16 years of dog training and handling experience and is currently a certified dog trainer, evaluator and service dog instructor. Baity has put his proficiency in animal behavior, obedience training and kennel management to use in the community with Semper K9.
Semper K9 relies on donations and fundraisers like the recent comedy show to continue its efforts. However, the range of events it hosts have also helped to bring the military community and their supporters together.
“This is a fundraiser event, but we also have some of our veterans here because we want to introduce them to the community and we have a couple service dogs here to raise community awareness,” said Shannon Schultz, Semper K9’s special events coordinator. “We want to teach people about disability rights and awareness and also take our dogs out so they get some public interaction.”
The show’s headliner was Dewayne White, an Army veteran and standup comedian. White has even recently received a dog of his own from the organization. White’s dog did not graduate from the organization’s service dog academy training program, but the dog still needed a home.
“We always like to send our dogs to a loving home … our dogs never go back to a rescue or back to a breeder, instead we always transition them and they have a ‘career change’ ... they never ‘drop out’ or ‘fail,’” Schultz said.
The show featured four other comedians, all veterans. Marine Corps veterans Mike Connell, Demi Chang and Doug Bennett performed along with Navy veteran Dan Kaufman. The Baitys were among the crowd of veterans, family, friends and supporters enjoying the show.
Semper K9 sold over 80 tickets and made just over $3,000 from the event. The group plans to continue hosting similar events to raise funds and foster community engagement.
